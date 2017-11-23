Economy improving, but Maryland Thanksgiving charities still see need

Joe Clausen has been without a home for more than five years — a period of time he has often spent cold, lonely and wracked with stress.

But as the 34-year-old Howard County native sat at a folding table in a church assembly hall one night this week, digging into a plate of pot roast and potatoes, he reflected on all he has to be thankful for.

There’s the job he recently got in a warehouse at UnderArmour. There’s the chance he might soon qualify for subsidized housing for formerly homeless men.

Then there’s the kindness of people such as the congregants at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Severna Park, who are hosting and feeding Clausen and 33 other homeless people this week. On Thursday, the church will serve guests a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

Our Shepherd is one of about 70 houses of worship taking part this year in Winter Relief, a program offered by the Arundel House of Hope in which churches and synagogues combine forces to shelter and feed about 100 homeless people through the coldest months of the year. Each site acts as host for a week at a time; three congregations are active during any given week.

The food at Our Shepherd is awesome, Clausen says. But the warmth of the welcome he receives might be even more valuable.

“It’s like one big family here,” he says. “The way they care for us is above and beyond. It’s even more meaningful at Thanksgiving.”

Economists say the national and local economies remain in a state of recovery from the Great Recession of 2007-09.

The spike in homelessness recorded during that period has largely leveled off. Unemployment, which peaked at 10.2 percent in October 2009, fell to 4.1 percent last month. And the number of U.S. households facing food insecurity is down, if slightly, over the past two years.

But charity officials say the need remains high.

Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Maryland, says his agency’s most recent study showed that nearly 750,000 Marylanders can’t afford the state’s cost of living and don’t earn enough to afford basic necessities such as childcare, let alone pay for the groceries for a celebratory meal for Thanksgiving.

The number of needy people has fallen since the recession, Baker says, but that’s far from the full story.

“All of this improvement is very fragile,” he says. “We’re one public policy change away from these numbers going south.

“[Charitable organizations] have to remain in the public eye, and very vigilant.”

As Thanksgiving arrives, relief agencies are offering an array of sit-down dinners, carry-out meals and even job-resource services — and, in many cases, with fewer resources than in the past.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake planned to offer a free Thanksgiving dinner to about 3,000 low-income Marylanders at the Baltimore Convention Center Wednesday.

It’s the 62nd year of the local tradition. Spokesman Jonathan Balog said more than 350 volunteers signed up to pitch in. Martin’s Caterers provided the food, and the convention center donated the space.

The agency planned to host its annual resources fair after the meal. Dozens of organizations will offer information on services, including health screenings, housing and legal support.

The United Way of Central Maryland has conducted its annual Harvest of Plenty campaign for the 25th consecutive year, providing turkeys and other fixings for local families who called the organization’s year-round 2-1-1 help line.

The agency met its goal of providing 4,000 such meals, offering 3,892 and 250 roaster chickens at 25 distribution sites, but had raised only about $85,000 of its $125,000 goal early this week.

Baker attributed the shortfall to the unusual number of natural disasters that have drawn charitable dollars this year.

Baltimore County has experienced a similar dynamic.

The Community Assistance Network Inc. operates the county’s two largest homeless shelters. The nonprofit houses 335 people between the Eastside Family Shelter in Rosedale and the Westside Men’s Shelter in Catonsville.

The network will feed about 220 clients at “big Thanksgiving dinners” at the two shelters on Thursday, director of homeless and housing services Megan Goffney said. The rest plan to dine with family.

Economic strains have limited the day’s services, Goffney said. One local business that long donated 50 turkey baskets per year has stopped for financial reasons, for example, which means the agency can no longer provide dinners for clients who have recently moved out and found their own housing.

"Even though we do get some turkeys in, we don't get a lot of them like we used to be able to do,” Goffney says.

The news is also mixed in Baltimore City. Thanksgiving services will abound, but in many cases on a leaner budget.

The Bea Gaddy Family Center in East Baltimore, a nonprofit that feeds needy families and houses homeless women and children, was established in 1981 when the late Gaddy, an advocate for the poor, used $250 in lottery winnings to serve 49 neighbors a Thanksgiving dinner.

Now directed by Gaddy’s daughter, Cynthia Brooks, the center has become a holiday mainstay, providing free meals for tens of thousands of people in Maryland and Delaware each Thanksgiving.

The center planned to do so again on Thursday for the 36th straight year, and Brooks said last week she hopes to be able to serve the 50,000 it did last year. But donations have been lagging.

“I think the need is greater than it has been recently,” she said. “The minimum wage has gone up, but it’s still a struggle to afford the rents in Baltimore City on that. And many families have been hit by the opioid crisis.”

Brooks said the spirit of charity remains, but donors appear to be suffering “giver’s fatigue” after the hurricanes in the Gulf Coast and the Caribbean and other natural disasters this year.

The Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation, or GEDCO, works with faith-based and community organizations to provide affordable housing, emergency help and financial and other services to residents of North Baltimore.

The agency served a hearty Thanksgiving dinner Monday for more than 70 residents of Harford House, a shelter for formerly homeless men, and for volunteers.

At GEDCARES, a GEDCO food pantry and services center for low-income residents, director of community services Rachael Neill says the center is providing grocery bags each month for only about half as many families as it did during the recession. But the number — about 335 — is still high, she says, and the need for other services remains great.