Two men were stabbed near Arundel Mills mall in Hanover on Tuesday evening and are expected to survive, Anne Arundel County police said.

The two were found about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Safeway in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard, according to police. The victims were both taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Their ages were not immediately known.

Police said they believe the victims were targeted and that there was no danger to the public.

cwells@baltsun.com