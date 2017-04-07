At the dawn of WWI, the ‘Maryland 800’ took the plunge for Navy service

During the General Assembly session, hundreds of people pass by the large plaque on the wall of the Maryland State House rotunda without ever giving it a thought.

The plaque, bearing the names of hundreds of Maryland men, is a reminder of the state's early commitment 100 years ago to fight in World War I.

It's also the fulfillment of a promise to those who were among the first to volunteer for service — that the "Maryland 800" would be remembered for posterity.

In late March 1917, days before President Woodrow Wilson called on Congress to declare war on Germany, state leaders and military officials launched a campaign to recruit men for naval duty.

"800 Marylanders Wanted for Navy" was the headline in The Baltimore Sun on March 31, nearly a week before the United States' April 6 declaration of war. The newspaper said officials had convened at the U.S. Naval Academy to launch the drive with a goal of gathering recruits by April 20.

The mission, the newspaper stated, was "to convince the young men and boys of the state that their country needs them and needs them quickly."

In the coming days, state officials announced the tallies of those who had stepped forward, and on April 3 another Sun article promised they would be memorialized: "Names of Marylanders Who Volunteer for Navy will be Inscribed on Tablet."

One headline declared, 'FIRST 800 RECRUITS GOING DOWN TO FAME" — perhaps an odd choice of words for people being called to duty on ships.

Matthew Eng, an historian with the Naval Historical Foundation in Washington, researched and wrote about the "Maryland 800" plaque for a 2015 article on the foundation's website. He said it's not uncommon for states to remember those who served in wars, but the Maryland memorial listing the first 800 recruits is out of the ordinary.

"I think Maryland is unique in this special plaque dedicated for those who rushed to serve," said Eng. "It's so niche to memorialize the first 800 to join the U.S. Navy."

State officials officials took the wartime drive seriously. A commission to promote recruitment was formed, chaired by Frank J. Goodnow, then president of the Johns Hopkins University.

Maryland was no doubt seen as fertile territory for the Navy, with so many families having ties to the Chesapeake Bay and sailing.

Baltimore was particularly targeted — its bustling maritime industry employed scores of men, many of them from immigrant families interested in proving their patriotism.

Eng noted that in those days, the Navy was advertised as the way for young men to "see the world." He noted the famous 1917 recruitment poster by Charles Ruttan depicting a happy young sailor marching off toward "A Wonderful Opportunity for YOU."

Baltimore, Eng said, was "very proactive in recruiting men for the Navy." He said business and community leaders got involved supporting the drive, and the Merchants and Manufacturers Association conducted an "auto" campaign — sending automobiles around the city to round up recruits.

The Sun wasn't shy either. It encouraged men to volunteer and chided those who passed physicals but had not yet enlisted — warning them to "redeem themselves" and and avoid the label of "slacker." The paper even admonished mothers who it said were "failing in this big moment of trial" by not pushing their sons to volunteer.

"They are confusing selfish affection for the real, sacrificing love of their children," the paper wrote. "They are mothers who forget the hundreds of other mothers in the city who would be only too glad to have their sons 'fit' to enter the service."

The drive worked. The morning of April 21, The Sun declared, "Maryland made good last night, when at 2 minutes to 11 o'clock, the last man for her quota of 800 ... was pulled up over the steps at the recruiting office at Calvert and Lexington streets."

Lt. P.L. Wilson, a recruiter who had gathered hundreds of the men over the course of the campaign, told The Sun, "We are not going to stop there. The Navy's need is urgent, and now that we've shown what the state can do, we are just going to keep plugging away."

The article again mentioned the promise of the plaque, saying it "will be of bronze, and will be mounted in the State House in Annapolis."

In January 1920, the plaque was dedicated at a ceremony attended by U.S. Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels, state leaders and many family members of the Maryland 800.

With so many names, its list reflects many families and nationalities that made up the state — among them Schweizer, O'Brien, Jabnowsky, Bien, Finnegan, Kreiner, Johnson, Linthicum.

At the bottom is an inscription that reads: "... We shall fight for the things which we have always carried nearest our hearts. To such a task we can dedicate our lives and our fortunes."

Eng said he visited the plaque once while at a conference in Annapolis and was struck by how many families had been touched among the Maryland 800. He was also struck that so many people likely never take the time to appreciate the vast list.

"It's very unassuming," Eng said. "It looks like any other plaque. But as you look into its history ... if you scratch a little bit beneath the surface, it becomes very interesting.

Baltimore Sun researcher Paul McCardell and reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

