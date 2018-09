Joint Base Andrews security forces were alerted of a bomb threat Wednesday morning near a pedestrian gate, officials announced on Twitter.

Personnel with the explosive ordinance disposal unit responded just after 7:30 a.m., along with officers from the Prince George’s County police department.

They determined there was no threat to personnel or property. The incident concluded at about 9:30 a.m.

