State: Ocean City ride is re-inspected after deadly Ohio fair accident

State workers on Thursday re-inspected an Ocean City amusement park ride made by the same manufacturer as an attraction in Ohio where a deadly accident occurred.

Inspectors went to Trimper’s Rides to examine the “Freakout” ride, according to state officials and a manager at the boardwalk amusement park. The Freakout ride is the only one in the state similar to the Fireball in Ohio, said Theresa Blaner, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

Brooks Trimper, operations manager for the park, said the Freakout passed the inspection and will operate when Trimper’s opens at 3 p.m. today.

One man was killed and seven others injured Wednesday night at the Ohio State Fair after the accident on the Fireball, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The ride is operated by Amusements of America.

Trimper said his park asked for the inspection after learning of the Ohio accident.

The Freakout and the Fireball are both pendulum rides, but the Freakout is a smaller model, Trimper said. Both are manufactured by KMG.

“The Freakout is more of a family ride where it doesn’t go all the way upside down,” Trimper said.

Blaner said the state asked Trimper’s to suspend service on their ride, but the park was already planning to do so in response to the Ohio death.

