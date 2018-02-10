Maryland recognition of Accohannock tribe sparks debate within community of Native Americans

When he needed to clear his head as a boy, Clarence Lone Wolf Tyler would head to the western shore of Smith Island to look for Indian arrowheads.

Tyler, a Native American of the Accohannock tribe, learned the technique from his father: look in the clumps of roots of the marsh reeds after a high tide. The grass died off from exposure to saltwater, but the roots remained intact.

For centuries, Tyler says, his people concealed their native identity in Maryland, hiding in plain sight from the white man, to avoid the discrimination and segregation inflicted on African-Americans.

Tyler’s family took a crab boat to secret native meetings, he says, where they invoked the creator and learned native ways.

Tyler, now the 64-year-old chief of the Accohannock, says they are ready to emerge from the shadows. In December, the 81-member Accohannock became the third Native American tribe in Maryland to be recognized by the state.

"It didn't sink in right away,” said Mike Hinman, 76, the tribe’s historian and chairman. “We've had so many disappointments."

But not everyone is celebrating. Other Native Americans are questioning the Accohannocks’ historical claims.

It would have been impossible, they say, for an entire tribe to keep its identity secret in a town as small as Crisfield. Even if the members do have native blood, they say, the fact that they concealed their heritage means they haven’t paid their dues — and shouldn’t be recognized by the state.

Norris Howard, a Pocomoke Indian, is an outspoken critic of Accohannock recognition.

“When a group gets recognized, it’s going to be put in textbooks, it’s going to be put in lesson plans for the curriculum of the public schools,” he said. “To me, that’s a lie.”

Reminders of the Eastern Shore’s Indian past come in fragments: road signs bearing names such as Nanticoke and Pocomoke City, arrowheads in the marsh reeds.

Ancient arrowheads cover the shelves in Tyler’s home in Princess Anne. Outside, a flag waves with a Native American emblazoned on the stars and stripes. Some of his neighbors don’t like it, Tyler says, but he’s quick to point out the image doesn’t cover the stars.

The Accohannock join two other tribes recognized by the state: The Piscataway Indian Nation and the Piscataway Conoy Tribe.

Unlike federal recognition, state recognition does not bring specific benefits, but might help win donations and grants. It does not confer rights to property, or to operate casinos.

Tribes seeking recognition file a petition containing members’ genealogies. An advisory committee reviews the data and makes a recommendation to the governor.

The Accohannock first sought recognition in 2010. The committee, which includes members of native heritage, voted against forwarding it to then-Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Tribal leaders tried again last year, using a genealogy compiled using ancestry.com. Tyler says he traced his family line back to the Occohannock nation in Virginia.

This time, the committee agreed.

“They had to fight to prove that this is their land,” said committee member Diana Purnell, a Worcester County commissioner who is part Native American. “And they did it. They absolutely did it.”

Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order in December. State Sen. Jim Mathias Jr., who has worked with the Accohannock, called it a “proud day” for the Eastern Shore.

“Quite frankly the history, to me, was solid,” the Worcester County Democrat said.

Mathias says he looks forward to working with the tribe to obtain whatever state grants they might be eligible to receive.

Hinman hopes recognition will enable the tribe to receive additional money and support.

“That’s what we survive on — donations and grants,” he said. He says the tribe plans to apply for federal recognition.

The tribe’s critics consider the state recognition an affront.

On a clear day in January, Norris Howard lumbered into the Crisfield public library with his son, Buddy, carting stacks of books and thick binders bearing the title “Accohannock debacle.”

For as long as the Accohannock has pursued recognition, Norris Howard has fought to prevent it.

Like Hinman, Tyler and some other members of the Accohannock tribe, Howard, 79, grew up in the Crisfield area. He is paramount chief of the Pocomoke Indian Nation — a tribe that has not sought state recognition.

He says his native identity was always known to those in Crisfield — and he experienced discrimination because of it.

Being native in Crisfield, Howard says, meant being put in the back, facing racism and feeling powerless to fight it, being reluctant to speak up for fear of retribution.

Those life experiences have become part of his heritage.

“It wasn’t ‘hidden in plain sight’ — which is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my life,” he said.

Tyler insists the Accohannock did conceal their native ties for generations, a strategy he says was advocated by clan mothers, who believed members should intermarry with Europeans, then allow their native heritage to re-emerge at a later time.

Howard is deeply skeptical.

“You couldn’t hide a mouse in Crisfield,” he said.

In a community as isolated as Crisfield, anthropologist Helen Rountree says, folks know each other’s business. This was even more true before televisions and telephones.

Rountree, a retired professor at Old Dominion University, has studied the Indians of the Eastern Shore. The Accohannock cited her research in their petition.

Rountree, who is not an Indian, has investigated native claims in Virginia. Of the cases she has researched, she says, about half have been legitimate.

She has reviewed a redacted copy of the Accohannock petition. She is skeptical.

During the Jim Crow era, many Native Americans sought recognition as Indians rather than be lumped in with whites or African-Americans. Rountree looks for evidence of such efforts in draft records and marriage documents.

If the Accohannock actively concealed their identity in order to “pass” as white, she said, “then they have not paid their dues — assuming that there’s really some Indian there.”

During times of segregation, Rountree says, some tribes started their own churches and schools. The Accohannock, she says, did not.

To Rountree, that’s a red flag.

“People who actually behave as a tribe have many more relationships with one another than with outsiders,” she said. “And the outsiders are going to notice that kind of thing.”