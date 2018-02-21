Towson man, 26, killed in crash on I-83

A 26-year-old Towson man is dead after a crash on Interstate 83 in northern Baltimore County, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound travel lanes of Interstate 83 near Ruxton Road, police said in a statement.

Michael Bouity, the driver of a 2004 Infinity G5 coupe, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Bouity was the only passenger in the vehicle. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

After an initial investigation, police said the vehicle is believed to have been “traveling at a high rate of speed” when Bouity lost control and struck the left guardrail. The vehicle then traveled across all lanes of the highway and hit the right guardrail.

State police are investigating further.

Two lanes of traffic were closed early Wednesday.