Police identify 14-year-old Cockeysville girl killed when tree fell on car

Baltimore County Police have identified the 14-year-old girl killed in Timonium during Thursday’s storm as Ahjee Lawrence of Cockeysville
Lawrence was seated in the backseat of a car that a tree fell on top of at about 5:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Responding officials found a tree on a Hyundai Sonata holding four people traveling southbound on Pot Spring Road.
Lawrence, of the unit block of Hogarth Circle, was an eighth grade student at Cockeysville Middle School.
A 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and Lawrence’s mother, the driver of the car, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Lutherville Volunteer Fire Department used a crane to remove the tree due to extensive damage to the car.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.