Medical examiner’s office gets more staff to handle overdose deaths

The state medical examiner's office, overburdened by deaths related to the opioid epidemic, will be able to hire three additional examiners, state health officials confirmed.

Examiners have been struggling to perform autopsies on schedule, and the office already has run afoul of national workload standards. The Baltimore Sun reported April 16 that the office was at risk of losing its accreditation.

The office is part of the state Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and officials there said they have been working for some time to move vacant professional positions within the agency to the medical examiner's office.

Officials will be able to officially begin the search for examiners on Wednesday. It's not clear how long it will take to find qualified examiners for the new positions.

"This move follows Secretary Dennis R. Schrader instructing our Public Health Services administration to look for vacant positions that could be converted and transferred," said Christopher Garrett, a health department spokesman. "The department is committed to ensuring that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has all needed resources to maintain its accreditation."

State leaders had not included money for extra medical examiner positions in the next state budget, beginning in July, instead adding funds for additional examiner pay as a means of retaining experienced staff who are difficult to replace.

The medical examiner's office has been performing so many autopsies that it has been exceeding national standards for workloads for about four years, according to figures compiled by the office in December.

The National Association of Medical Examiners' standards say each examiner should be performing no more than an average of 250 autopsies annually. At 325 autopsies, accreditation can be at risk.

State Medical Examiner's Office struggles to keep up with heroin epidemic The heroin epidemic is killing so many people that the State Medical Examiner's office is struggling to keep up. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) The heroin epidemic is killing so many people that the State Medical Examiner's office is struggling to keep up. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) See more videos

The examiners in Maryland performed an average of 280 autopsies in 2013, up from 234 in 2010. This year, examiners are expected to perform an average of 328 autopsies, a spike that officials attributed to overdoses from opioids, largely heroin, often mixed with the more potent fentanyl.

State health officials also reported in recent days that three deaths — two in Anne Arundel County and one in Frederick — have been attributed to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid meant for large animals that is far more potent than the fentanyl.

Officials with the National Association of Medical Examiners say many other medical examiner offices around the country face similar overloads from the opioid crisis.

The office can operate without accreditation, but that could jeopardize the now well-regarded office's credibility and pose challenges for prosecutors who rely on information and testimony from examiners, as well as for public health officials directing resources.

The examiner's office also is missing standard turnaround times for some autopsies, and delays mean families have to wait for information and for the return of their loved ones' bodies, Dr. David R. Fowler, Maryland's chief medical examiner, has said. Fowler was not available for comment.

Fowler has reported that three more medical examiners were needed to keep the office from losing accreditation. He said six were needed to meet national workload standards.

The medical examiner's office also reported that it needed more toxicologists for lab work, which has increased by 300 percent since 2010, and investigators to handle cases, which are up 50 percent.

Medical examiners investigate deaths caused by injury, homicide or suicide, and those that are untimely, suspicious or not attended by a physician. In Maryland, that's about a third of all deaths.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com