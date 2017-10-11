Baltimore native and labor activist named MacArthur Fellow

Baltimore native and labor activist Greg Asbed has been named a 2017 MacArthur Fellow, the so-called "genius grant" given annually to exceptionally talented people in a wide range of fields.
The honor comes with a $625,000 award winners can use to advance their work and causes. Asbed was one of 24 fellows announced Wednesday by the MacArthur Foundation.
Asbed is working on a model to improve working conditions within the 21st century labor market. His model works to ensure human rights are respected in the workplace and that workers play a central role in establishing work condition standards and codes of conduct and have transparent channels for monitoring and enforcing those standards.
Asbed was co-founder of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, which fought labor injustices in the Florida tomato industry. He received a bachelors degree from Brown University in 1985 and a masters degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1990.
Typically 20 to 30 MacArthur Fellows are selected each year. Since 1981, 965 people have been named fellows. Arthur Ta-Nehisi Coates and artist Joyce Scott are other Baltimoreans that have received the prestigious honor in recent years.