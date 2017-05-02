Hopkins consolidates care for patients with infectious diseases in new center

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine opened a new $24 million facility this week to treat patients with infectious diseases, pooling existing services and experts from other clinics to form one specialty practice.

The 16,000-square-foot outpatient facility, called the Johns G. Bartlett Specialty Practice at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, will house more than two dozen exam rooms for patients. Patients could include those who, for example, contracted a disease after a transplant or from medical devices, as well as those who have HIV or viral hepatitis.

In addition to a variety of medical specialists, the practice will offer a nutritionist, pharmacy, phlebotomy service, social workers and case managers. An estimated 70 providers will care for about 170 patients a day.

The practice will be housed in the Park Building in the former location of the hospital emergency department with an entrance on Monument Street. It will serve primarily people in East Baltimore, where officials say there is a heavy burden of infectious disease.

The center is named for Hopkins' former director of the infectious disease division.

