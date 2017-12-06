Maryland's first cold weather death is in Garrett County

The state has recorded its first cold-related death this season, a 65-year-old woman who died from complications of hypothermia in Garrett County, according to the Maryland Department of Health and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

There were 34 cold-related deaths in Maryland during the 2016-2017 winter weather season.

“Hypothermia can occur even when temperatures are 40 or 50 degrees outside,” Dr. Jinlene Chan, acting deputy secretary for the Maryland Department of Health’s Public Health Services Administration, said in a statement. “Take steps to stay warm and dry. Now is the time to buy emergency supplies for your home and car, such as extra blankets and a first aid kit.”

The state health department monitors temperature conditions and incidences of cold-related illnesses and deaths during the winter months from November through March.

The winter months can put people who are outdoors and not properly dressed for cold weather in danger of developing hypothermia, frostbite and other cold weather-related medical conditions. There is also the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and injuries from heat sources as people try to stay warm.

Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature falls below 95 degrees, a dangerously low level that can cause the heart and respiratory and nervous systems to fail. Frostbite damages the skin and underlying body tissue. It can occur when the skin’s temperature falls below 32 degrees.The body parts most likely to freeze are toes, fingers, ears, cheeks, and the tip of the nose.

The state’s health department said people can stay warm by covering their head, mouth, ears, and lower part of the face during extreme cold weather. People should also wear several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and waterproof boots or sturdy shoes to keep their feet warm and dry when outdoors.

