Soldier from Laurel injured in Army base accident that killed 2

A soldier from Laurel was among those injured when a military vehicle struck them while they were in formation at an Army base in South Carolina, killing two.

A statement from Fort Jackson on Saturday identified the dead as Pvt. Ethan Shrader of Prospect, Tenn., and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft of Cincinnati.

The injured were identified as Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr. of Laurel; Pvt. Emmett Foreman from Daleville, Ala.; Pvt. Hannah New of Cartersville, Ga.; Pvt. Benjamin Key of Livingston, Tenn. Pvt. Alan Kryszak of Clarksville, Tenn.; and Pvt. James Foster, Macon, Ga.

Fort Jackson called the incident Friday a “tragic accident,” but didn't say where the wreck happened or the type of vehicle involved.

Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training instillation, with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.