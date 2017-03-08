Sinclair Broadcast rolls out TBD network targeting millennials

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has begun to roll out a first-of-its kind, over-the-air TV network showing digital programming that's designed to appeal to millennials.

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair, one of the nation's largest owners of television stations, had announced plans in December to launch the TBD network and make it available in millions of U.S. homes.

The network will feature web series, short films, fashion, comedy, lifestyle, online video game competitions, music and viral content.

The broadcaster said Wednesday it will distribute TBD to its television stations in many of the 81 U.S. markets where it owns or operates broadcast properties.

Fifty-two markets are included in the first wave of rollouts, including Seattle; Tallahassee, Fla.,; San Antonio; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Fresno, Calif.; Little Rock, Ark.; Salt Lake City;, Providence, R.I.; and Washington. Baltimore is not included in the first of a three-phase market rollout.

Sinclair describes the network as combining the power and reach of free-to-air television with programming that millennial audiences watch on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo and Daily Motion. The network is targeting millennial mothers in mornings and throughout the day, younger girls after school and younger gamers during prime time.

TBD is owned by Sinclair Television Group, a Sinclair subsidiary, and programmed by The QYOU, a curator of internet video.

