Businesses balk at Baltimore's minimum wage bill

Russ Causey chose Baltimore nearly 20 years ago to start a customer service call center serving colleges, but the CEO said Tuesday he has started working with an office leasing broker to prepare to leave.

A $15 minimum-wage mandate passed by the City Council on Monday will put his CMD Outsourcing Solutions Inc. at an insurmountable disadvantage, Causey said. Many of his national competitors pay less than the average $13.20 per hour CMD Outsourcing pays to its 120 to 150 mostly unskilled workers, many of whom are city residents who benefit from training that leads to better jobs.

"We're a business the city should be embracing," Causey said. "... We want to pay as much as we possibly can for the jobs we have. I'm already at a significant competitive disadvantage, and this change with the city would take that over the edge."

A day after the City Council voted overwhelmingly for the wage increase, some businesses said they were making plans to offset higher costs either by raising prices, laying off workers, putting expansion plans on hold or looking for sites outside the city without such a mandate. The legislation, if signed by Mayor Catherine Pugh, would take effect July 1, 2022, for businesses with 50 or more employees and by 2026 with businesses with fewer than 50 workers.

City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, the bill's lead sponsor, on Monday called the legislation a step toward "correcting decades of injustice" for low-wage workers who often struggle to make ends meet even working multiple jobs. Similar measures have been passed in cities such as San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Pugh has not said whether she will sign the bill. A spokesman for the mayor could not be reached Tuesday.

The mayor has said a $15 minimum wage could force her to close her clothing boutique another day each week.

Some businesses applauded the council's move, saying it would help businesses, neighborhood and the economy as workers have more money to spend throughout the city.

"We've found that when you invest in your employees, they invest in your business," said Andrew Buerger, owner of yogurt drink maker B'More Organic, said in a statement released Tuesday by Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, which says it is a national network of business owners and executives that supports minimum-wage increases. "Low wages depress consumer demand and businesses and the community suffer as a result."

But Causey, whose company offers benefits such as health care and paid time off, said the city's required wage increase would cost the company as much as $500,000 in added salaries and about $600,000, including benefits.

"Call centers are a low-margin business," he said. "We will have no choice but to leave the city. I chose Baltimore as a place to live 20 years ago, and I chose to open my business here. ... It will break my heart if we have to leave."

He said he plans to sign a short-term lease extension to have time "to see what the mayor does and the landscape in other counties."

Baltimore-based Barcoding Inc. canceled plans to buy a building in the city where the company could expand as the minimum-wage bill gained support, said CEO Jay Steinmetz. The company is considering shifting more of its work to other offices around the United States and also pondering a move of the 45-person Canton headquarters to Essex, he said.

Barcoding typically pays more than minimum wage but needs the flexibility to bring on lower-wage workers as demand and profit margins fluctuate, said Steinmetz, whose company designs supply chain and mobile technology systems.

Higher costs for wages in the city adds another layer of difficulty for businesses already dealing with higher property taxes and other higher costs compared with surrounding counties, he said.

"We can't afford to spend money we may not have," Steinmetz said. "If costs are going to go up, there's that much less profit. This is not about minimum wage, it's about increasing the cost of everything," including the pay of workers higher up on the scale.

"I have great workers in the city, and I'm not going to get rid of them, but I won't hire people in the city. I'll expand elsewhere where the costs are lower."

Ann Costlow, founder and owner of Sophie's Crepes, which has three locations in Baltimore that employ about 30 workers, said the wage increase would amount to a 50 percent increase over wages in the four Sophie's locations in surrounding counties. The shops already operate on thin margins and, she said, she would be forced to raise prices and lay off some staff.

"There's no room to accommodate these price strains on our margins," said Costlow, adding: "I never would consider opening another location in the city. We've considered looking at areas in Canton. That's off the table now.

"One of the things that's upsetting to me is that this group of 13 people on the City Council ... are really making the decision for the future of whether a business can sustain [itself] or not," she said.

Stephen J.K. Walters, a professor of economics at Loyola University Maryland, said studies that show minimal job loss in jurisdictions where the minimum wage is raised may not apply to Baltimore.

"We've never really done a significant 70 percent increase like this, and, secondly, we rarely do it in a geographic situation like this where the city's an island surrounded by a more attractive hiring environment."

The comparatively higher property taxes in Baltimore already put the city at a disadvantage and high labor costs will further contribute to that, he said.

"I don't think that's a way to rebuild a healthy city economy," he said.

