A single-alarm fire broke out at a home in Overlea late Monday night, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported about 10:15 p.m. at the home in the 7000 block of Beech Avenue, Baltimore County Fire Department spokesman Bruce Schultz said.

The fire was extinguished shortly thereafter. The cause is under investigation. No further details were available Monday night.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6