Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Jessie, a 9-year-old rescue from Reisterstown looks to sniff new people during Yappy Hour at Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Thursday, June 15. Canines and their owners socialized in the event which benefited the Baltimore Humane Society.

Jessie, a 9-year-old rescue from Reisterstown looks to sniff new people during Yappy Hour at Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Thursday, June 15. Canines and their owners socialized in the event which benefited the Baltimore Humane Society. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)