Nominations sought for 2018 Baltimore County Women of the Year

The Baltimore County Commission for Women has opened nominations for its 36th annual Women of the Year awards.

The program honors female residents of Baltimore County who have made significant, unique and lasting contributions to their community.

The 21-member commission's mission is to identify and advocate for programs, legislation and services to meet the needs of the women of Baltimore County, according to the Baltimore County government website.

The awards ceremony recognizes two age groups: students and women older than high-school age. Both must be residents of Baltimore County for more than three years.

Nominees for Young Woman of the Year must be high school seniors in Baltimore County who have made contributions in the community to further the interest of county women and families.

Baltimore County Public Schools educators are encouraged to nominate deserving students, but the program is open to the public for nominations as well.

Nominees older than high-school age, including college students, are also sought for the Woman Making a Difference award, which recognizes one woman who has made a powerful impact on the community through volunteer efforts.

The deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. Jan. 12, and awards will be presented in March.

Additional information and nomination forms are available on the Baltimore County Commission for Women’s website at https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/Agencies/women/nominate.html.