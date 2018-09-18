Council OKs bill to ensure parking pads in West Towson have 10-foot setback

Parking pads planned for homes in West Towson will now have to be built more than 10 feet from the road, according to a bill passed Sept. 4 by the Baltimore County Council.

The amendment to existing zoning regulations introduced by Councilman David Marks, who represents the area, was written to address drainage problems in the neighborhood and thereby maintain the “character of the land,” he said. It passed unanimously on the seven-member council during its Sept. 4 legislative session.

The regulation already applies to nonresidential parking spaces in Baltimore County.

Marks said he introduced the bill after becoming aware of issues of runoff from impervious surfaces of parking pads built at the edge of properties in the community from 20-year resident Chuck McMahon, who said the wet and soggy spring and summer has heightened the runoff.

“There are many people in the neighborhood who are interested in protecting the integrity of our neighborhood and minimizing stormwater runoff that has been so devastating this past year,” McMahon said.

West Towson is bordered by Charles Street, Bosley Avenue, Joppa Road and Chesapeake Avenue, according to the Towson Communities Alliance, an umbrella group of neighborhood associations.

West Towson Neighborhood Association board members did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

West Towson has roads with little stormwater infrastructure like gutters and storm drains. Because of that, increasing paved surfaces has an outsized impact on runoff on neighborhood streets, McMahon said.

“It’s one of the areas of Towson that has among the poorest drainage,” Marks said.

Setting parking pads back would allow runoff to soak into green space between the pad and the road, McMahon said.

Baltimore County Public Works officials, however, disputed this claim, according to county spokeswoman Ellen Kobler.

“The specific placement of the parking pads isn’t as relevant as the overall amount of impervious space in terms of stormwater runoff, broadly,” Kobler said. “[The bill] doesn’t restrict the overall amount of impervious space, so it’s not going to have a major impact on stormwater runoff overall.”

Marks said he ran the bill by the county administration and they had no objection to it. Though the county did not tell him the bill would reduce runoff he believes having grass between the parking pad and the road would help soak up rainwater.

Existing parking pads will be grandfathered in, Marks said, adding, “We’re not going to penalize people who have already constructed these.”

He said he did not have specific information on how many such parking pads already exist.

McMahon said because West Towson is a “mature community,” most driveways are already complete, so few people will be affected. On the lots that remain neighbors noticed that builders were failing to install adequate parking, he said.

Because it is a zoning amendment, people with a justifiable reason to build a pad off the street can apply for a variance. The idea is to create a forum for discussion with neighbors, McMahon said.

“The people who live here, we’re all very proud of the community we live in,” McMahon said. “When people decide to do things that may not support the integrity, the appearance of the community, and would serve to degrade the stormwater management or runoff of the community, there needs to be a place to kind of resolve that.”

