Towson American Legion to hold Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony tomorrow

Tomorrow, Veterans Day, the Towson American Legion Post 22 and the Towson Elks Lodge 469 will lay a wreath at the Wayside Cross memorial, located near the circle in downtown Towson, at 11 a.m. to honor the country's past and present soldiers.

The Wayside Cross is a memorial for World War I veterans, dedicated in 1921. Each year since the American Legion has held the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument on Veterans Day, post commander Kraig Dean said. The timing of the ceremony — 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month — recognizes the armistice between the allied forces and Germany that occurred on Nov. 11 1918 and ended World War I.

From the Wayside Cross the group will walk to the county's Vietnam Memorial, located on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the Historic Courthouse, to lay a wreath there. The county's new monument for soldiers who died during Operations Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom will also get a wreath. That monument was dedicated Nov. 5.

Dean, a Navy veteran, said the solemn event will include bagpipe music and the playing of taps. The event reminds veterans that people care about them, he said.

It recognizes "those that have gone before me, those who aren't home, those who can stand there, the ones who are overseas, and the ones who will never come home," Dean said.

Dean said he is also proud that the group will be laying a wreath at the new monument this year, as the legion supported that project logistically and financially.

The entire event typically takes about 30 minutes, Dean said.