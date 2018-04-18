Wawa to open Thursday in East Towson

A Wawa gas station and convenience store will open its doors for the first time tomorrow in East Towson with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Pennsylvania-based chain will welcome customers at its new location at 1300 E. Joppa Road starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow, according to a Wawa press release. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

“It’s a project I’m very proud of,” said County Councilman David Marks, who represents the area. “[The project] took the dilapidated Raytheon property and is revitalizing it into something that will greatly improve the Joppa Road corridor.”

The Joppa Road location will be the first Wawa in Towson. The chain’s nearest existing location is on York Road in Cockeysville.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the celebration will conclude with “Hoagies for Heroes,” a hoagie-building competition between Baltimore County’s police and fire departments, according to the press release. Wawa will write two $1,000 checks to the charities of the winners’ choice, the release said.

Phil Dorsey, president of the Towson Estates Association, which neighbors the Wawa store, said people he has talked to in the neighborhood are looking forward to having an alternative to a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts to buy their morning coffee.

“We wish them well,” Dorsey said. “We hope they do well, because it can only enhance the area for us.”