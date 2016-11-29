Loyola Blakefield graduate Van Brooks has turned life-altering tragedy into triumph

Van Brooks' roots in the Towson community are apparent inside the youth center he opened and operates in West Baltimore's Franklin Square community, where he grew up and still lives.

The walls of the center for sixth- to eighth-graders are blue and yellow, the colors of Brooks' high school alma matter, Loyola Blakefield. There's a metal tiger on this desk, an award he received from the college he graduated from, Towson University, for his philanthropic work.

Football was his focus when he was at Loyola, until his junior year, when, on Sept. 25, 2004, a tackle inflicted a life-altering neck injury on Brooks. Despite that injury, which initially paralyzed him from the neck down, he graduated from Loyola on time, in 2006, and then attended Towson University, where he earned a degree in mass communications in 2012.

At age 16, Brooks was initially paralyzed from the neck down, but with hard work his condition has improved. He is still considered a quadriplegic but has partial use of all his limbs and relies on a wheelchair. His story, one of injury and recovery, leading to success off the football field, is one people will listen to, Brooks said, adding that he now is using his story to improve the lives of the children from Franklin Square.

His work focuses on providing academic enrichment for 10 area students in order to get them into private schools, where they will have a better chance of success compared to public schools, Brooks said. Brooks started his own foundation, Safe Alternative Foundation for Education, in 2013 with that goal in mind.

At private schools the students will have opportunities available to them that don't exist in the city, Brooks said. The bonds he made at Loyola, an all-boys Catholic college prep school, were stronger than those he might have made at a co-ed school, he said, adding that those bonds, which are part of his support system, helped him recover from his injury.

Brooks stresses the importance of education and having a "back-up" plan to the students, in case the unexpected happens. He thought football would be his career, until one bad tackle changed that.

Brooks said he prepares the students for a more rigorous academic setting through after-school programs. He also tries to instill confidence in the students.

He has successfully helped one student transfer to a private school, Holy Angels Catholic School, where the student began this fall. That student has adjusted well and is enjoying class, Brooks said.

A second student, 14-year-old Corey Bowden, also is on his way to private school, Brooks said.

In a pink shirt, striped tie, khaki slacks and a navy blazer, Bowden, who also is from Franklin Square, visited Loyola Blakefield, a Catholic college preparatory school in Towson, in October.

Bowden, an eighth-grader at Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School, is one of 10 students from the school who go across the street to the Safe Alternative Foundation For Education Center, also called the SAFE Center, five days a week when school lets out.

"I think Loyola Blakefield will help raise my capability level," said Bowden, who wants to be a lawyer, adding that he has heard great things about Loyola.

Brooks attended private schools his entire life, a decision made by his parents; the difference between the quality of his education and that of his peers attending public school was striking, he said, citing a lack of funding and resources in those schools.

Nearly 100 percent of Loyola students attend college after graduating, a school official said. According to the Baltimore City Schools' 2016 data profile, 41.5 percent of city students are enrolled in college by the fall following graduation.

The connections Brooks made at Loyola also have helped him flourish beyond school. Brooks is a "Don,", referring to the school's mascot. As a graduate of Loyola, Brooks is always welcome back in the school's community, said Bernard Bowers, the schools Director for Diversity and Inclusion. This summer, students from Brooks' program went to Loyola to swim and play tennis.

The SAFE Center also partners with Loyola's Mothers' Club for a buddy program in which students from Loyola visit the SAFE Center, and students from the SAFE Center visit Loyola monthly.

Exposing the children to Loyola is critical for showing them what they can obtain and opens the students' minds to other great possibilities, Bowers said.

"

Such has been the case with Corey Bowden, Brooks said. "Corey didn't know that there were schools like Loyola."

Brooks first took Bowden on a informal visit to Loyola last year, and from that first trip, Bowden said he wanted to attend the school, Brooks said.

Tuition for Loyola Blakefield is $19,700 for the 2016-17 school year, according to the school's website. The school offers financial aid and scholarships to students who can't afford tuition; 43 percent of the schools' roughly 965 students take advantage of those programs. Brooks said his organization doesn't formally help parents with navigating financial aid and scholarship applications, though his parents plan on meeting with Bowden's parents to help them.

Bowers declined to provide statistics about the socioeconomic diversity of students at Loyola. At Loyola, 12 percent of students are African American, 3.5 percent are Asian and 2.5 percent are Hispanic.

At Franklin Square Elementary/Middle in Baltimore City, more than 95 percent of the school's 387 students qualify for free or reduced meals, as determined by household income. At Franklin Square, 95 percent of students are black, according to state data.

Brooks is a product of what access to educational opportunities can do, he said. Those who know him agree that he is a success. On Oct. 7, Brooks was awarded Towson University's Young Philanthropic Award.

Lance Johnson, president of the Towson University Alumni Association, said Brooks was chosen for the award for his work in the Franklin Square community, and how he has used his disability to encourage students to have a backup plan.

Some people would call the Franklin Square kids "at-risk," Brooks said. "I really don't like that word. I don't think these communities are at-risk or these kids are at-risk."

A better term would be "underserved," he said. "We are underserved in the education that we receive; we are underserved in the resources; we are underserved in the quality of programs that we have, and I can go on and on. That's the gap that I'm trying to fill, is providing those educational opportunities and resources, exposing these kids to things, because that's what shaped me."