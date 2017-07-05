Ukazoo Books to reopen on Loch Raven Boulevard

Ukazoo Books, a buyer and seller of new and used books and a fixture in Towson since 2007, is reopening near the corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Joppa Road Wednesday.

The store closed its Dulaney Plaza store in December after losing its lease. The former Ukazoo space is now a remodeled Race Pace Bicycles store.

The new location, which faces Loch Raven Boulevard across from Pastore's Italian Delly, is smaller but a better fit, Ukazoo co-owner Edward Whitfill said.

"Obviously, we were in over our heads for the old lease," Whitfill said. "This gets us down to an affordable rent and gives us road visibility, which is something we never had before."

The store hosted an unannounced, soft opening during the past week to test new checkout software, but will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. July 5.

The surrounding community and nearby tenants have been "extremely welcoming," Whitfill said.

"It's been a great neighborhood," he added. "People were walking in Saturday. People have dropped off food. People have been very nice about having us back. It's been a great reception."

Ukazoo is looking to open the store with 30,000 books in stock, Whitfill said. The store will buy used books every day until 30 minutes before closing.

There will be no opening specials, though the store's "Buy 3 Used Books, Get the 4th Free" promotion will continue at the new location.

Ukazoo will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.