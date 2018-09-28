Towson University wins grant to design campus bikeway loop

Towson University has won a grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation Bikeways Program to design a bicycle loop around the university campus, a state press release announced Wednesday.

The $603,622 grant will fund a 1.8-mile neighborhood bikeway loop consisting of “shared use path, bicycle lanes, bike route signage and improved intersection crossings,” according to a state grant awardee list.

“We are excited about the opportunity to make Towson University even more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians,” university President Kim Schatzel said in a press release. “Having dedicated bike lanes around campus advances our priorities around wellness, sustainability, and provides a better connection to the greater community.”

The work is expected to be complete in 2020, the press release said.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson, wrote a letter to the state Department of Transportation in support of Towson University’s grant application in light of new student housing in Towson’s core, like planned development 101 York.

“To support economic development, increased density and increased travel demand between Towson University and the Towson Core, safe, connected, multi-modal infrastructure improvements are sorely needed,” Marks wrote in the letter, dated June 14.

According to a press release, the Bikeways Program offers grants “to fill missing links in the state’s bicycle network, improve safety and enhance multi-modal connectivity.”

Towson University is one of seven awardees receiving a slice of the total $1,996,245 the Bikeways program doled out this year, the press release said.

Brandi Bottalico, deputy director of public affairs at the Department of Transportation, said a review committee chooses awardees based on whether the outcome is clearly defined and whether the plan seems feasible and appropriate.

The bikeway is not the university’s first bicycle initiative. In February, San Francisco-based bike share company Spin launched on campus, distributing about 100 dockless, bright orange bicycles around campus for students to rent starting at $1 for 30 minutes.

Marks said Towson University’s initiatives are part of a broader effort to make Towson more bike-friendly.

“Over the past eight years, we have worked to make Towson friendlier to bicyclists and pedestrians,” Marks said in an email. “New construction must have bike parking, and we have implemented bike lanes on many of our major corridors.”

“I strongly supported this grant application because Towson University is so central to our mission of a transportation system that works for everyone,” Marks said.

