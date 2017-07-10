Trifecta Food Festival returns to state fairgrounds in Timonium this month

An event billed as Baltimore County's largest food truck festival is returning to the Maryland State Fairgrounds this month.

The Trifecta Food Festival returns July 29 for its second year with more food trucks, more vendors and hopefully more sun, according to Paul Manna, a promoter with 24/7, the company that produces the festival.

"Baltimore County doesn't have an event like this," Manna said. "So many food truck events and festivals like this happen in the city, so I wanted to do something like it in the county."

More than 40 trucks will set up on the racetrack infield at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. selling savory and sweet options. Visitors can choose from BBQ, seafood, burgers, cupcakes, ice cream and vegan food.

Local favorites Gyspy Queen, The Smoking Swine, Greek on The Street, Kooper's Chowhound and La Cakerie will sell from food trucks, accompanied by local craft beer, wine and restaurant tents, according to the event website.

More than 50 vendors will complement the food trucks in nearby tents, Manna said.

Last year's festival attracted more than 5,000 people despite heavy rain and flash flooding that ended the event two hours early. Manna said he is hoping for better weather and a larger turnout this year.

The festival also will feature live bands and other activities, including a mechanical bull ride, dunk tank, pie-eating contest and moon bounces.

The infield stage will feature performances from folk and blues artist Cris Jacobs, the All Mighty Senators, Jah Works, Kelly Bell Band, Sweet Leda, Hot Mess, Squaring the Circle and Porch Setters Union.

Tickets are $15 in advance at Missiontix.com and $20 at the gate. VIP tickets for $60 include a separate entrance, early entry, seating under a stage front tent, one food coin, two drink vouchers and bottled water.

Parking and children under 12 are free.