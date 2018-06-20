Following controversial tree-painting at Baltimore County park, environmental commission seeks code revisions

After about 50 trees were painted in Oregon Ridge Park in September 2017, Baltimore County’s Commission on Environmental Quality is seeking a change in how some county parks projects are reviewed and approved.

The Nikki Perlow Foundation, a group aimed to help young adults dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, worked with the county’s Department of Recreation and Parks and received its approval to paint the trees last fall as part of a celebration for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The environmental commission took issue with the way the project was handled, and its possible environmental ramifications.

The environmental commission is now seeking County Council support on one key recommendation, which suggests revising the county code so that input — from stakeholders, the public and the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability officials — is required for “ANY MAJOR SHIFTS in goals and programming in a Park,” with exceptions only being made after due process occurs, according to a May 7 statement the commission submitted to the council.

Up until now, projects like the tree painting have only required the approval of the rec and parks department’s director.

The environmental commission chair Lois Jacobs said, in this project, no stakeholder input was garnered for the change to the park, and it is harmful because the paint block trees’ lenticels, which is how trees undergo gas exchange and, in effect, “breathe.” She said that in this project “nothing was violated, and it’s perfectly legal — but it also wasn’t the right thing to do.”

“There’s a big hole [in the county code] that you could just put an elephant through because there’s nothing in the code that prevents people from doing [something like this again],” Jacobs said. “What we would like to see is that there should be some stakeholder input on anything that would change the purpose of the park, or change something permanently.”

The commission, which is currently comprised of 13 representatives appointed by the county, presented this recommendation, and four others for the county executive, at a May 7 County Council legislative session. The county executive’s office is supporting two recommendations — establishing the painted tree project as a temporary exhibit without repainting and requesting that the rec and parks director deny or redirect potentially damaging project proposals.

It is also in the process of considering two other recommendations suggested by the environmental commission: to remove signs near each tree, and adding others about the “importance of respecting living things.”

Ellen Kobler, Baltimore County deputy communications director, wrote in an emailed statement that County Executive Don Mohler met with Commission on Environmental Quality members when he was chief of staff and “assured them that this was a one-time project that would not be repeated at Oregon Ridge or other County parks.” He also said the county arborist said the display’s paint was “absolutely not harmful to the trees,” Kobler added.

Vanessa Beauchamp, a biological sciences associate professor at Towson University, said the tree wouldn’t likely absorb toxins from the paint, but, like Jacobs, she said it can block the lenticels, cutting off air to the tissue under the bark.

“It won’t necessarily kill the tree, but it could stress it and leave it susceptible to other pathogens and things like that, so that’s a problem,” Beauchamp said. “Over time as the tree increases in circumference, those lenticels will probably be able to reopen, so they’re probably not closed for the life of the tree, but for a few years it’s probably going to detrimentally affect the tree.”

Gary Perlow, the foundation’s president and founder, wrote in an email to a reporter June 18 that they first met with several county representatives — including the county’s rec and parks director and the executive director of the Agriculture, Nature and Special Facilities department — in December 2016 and attended five meetings afterward with the director of the park’s Oregon Ridge Nature Center, among other park representatives, to gain approval for the project. The foundation is named after Gary Perlow’s 21-year-old niece who died in 2007 after a battle with drug addiction, according to its website.

“We made sure that the paint was not going to be injurious to the trees,” said Barry Williams, Baltimore County Recreation and Parks director, saying this was a one-time project.

Amy Perlow, Nikki Perlow’s mother, said the foundation communicated with agriculture experts from the University of Maryland Extension services to determine the paint was safe for the trees prior to painting them. The foundation “did everything they were supposed to do,” she said. The paint, which is water-based acrylic paint, was previously reported to be water-soluble.

“We have an opioid crisis in our community, and basically in the country, and this is done to show people that have been through recovery and how well they’re doing, so it’s a positive thing,” Amy Perlow said. She had no comment on the commission’s proposed changes to the process.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 115 people die after opioid overdoses daily. In October, President Donald Trump declared the crisis a public health emergency.

3rd District Councilman Wade Kach, whose district includes Oregon Ridge Park, said the council has discussed the recommendations “very briefly.” He added it’d be “putting it mildly” to say the last month-and-a-half had been chaotic with the death of former County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and election season upon the group.

“I do think that the proposal from the commission was well thought-out and I think it’s the way to go,” Kach said. “My view is we should have a mechanism in place in case this does happen in the future,” saying he’d like to see an all-council bill proposed in support of the recommendations and that he “did not really see a party divide” on the issue.

Jacobs said the commission plans to arrange an appointment with Mohler to discuss the recommendations’ progression “certainly by the end of the month.”

“We have some real hopes that they will do something about this, and we’re pleased with the response so far,” Jacobs said.

