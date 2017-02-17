Trader Joe's to open March 17 at Shops at Kenilworth

Trader Joe's officials announced this week that it will close its location in Towson Circle on March 16 and open a new store on the following day at the Shops at Kenilworth, in Towson.

The California grocer chain first announced in December 2015 that it would leave its location in Towson Circle, in the core of Towson, and move to Kenilworth in the "spring of 2017."

John Marchetti, an assistant manager at the Towson Circle location, said that store will remain open in Towson Circle through March 16, and then switch operations to the Kenilworth location on March 17. Customers will see no overlap, Marchetti said.

"We're definitely excited for it," Marchetti said.

The address for the new store is 800 Kenilworth Drive.

Baltimore Sun reporter Natalie Sherman contributed to this report.