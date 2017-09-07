New trash and recycle bins installed in downtown Towson

Downtown Towson is getting new trashcans.

Thanks to a $75,000 state grant, new, black double-sided trash and recycle containers are slowly replacing single stream green trash cans throughout downtown, according to Towson Chamber of Commerce executive director Nancy Hafford.

The grant is part of the state’s Community Legacy program, which gives local governments and community development organizations funding for projects aimed at strengthening communities, according to the state’s website.

Seventy-five new trash and recycling containers will be installed over the next few weeks in an effort to “beautify” Towson’s core, Hafford said.

Hafford said the trash cans were needed because of an increase in foot traffic downtown that she credits to the area’s revitalization.

“With all these new wonderful [people] on weekends and staying late at night you’re naturally going to get more trash,” Hafford said.

The new cans will also allow people to recycle some refuse, which Hafford said is possible because Baltimore County officials have agreed to double their collection efforts to include recycling.

“The public is very interested in recycling,” Hafford said. “They realize they don’t want to throw trash in landfills anymore and we’ve been dumping all this recyclable material right in landfills because it’s just gone into one container.”

The chamber worked with state Del. Steve Lafferty, a Democrat from District 42A, to write the grant, Hafford said, adding that county officials were also supportive of the project.

“It was a great partnership between the business community, the state and the county,” Hafford said.

Receptacles have already been placed on Allegheny Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, the west side of Chesapeake Avenue and on Washington Avenue.

Paul Ray and his twin brother, Robert Ray, installed some of the new trash and recycle cans along Washington Avenue on Aug. 30.

The brothers own Twin Contracting LLC, which won a bid to install 10 of the new cans each day and remove the old cans.

The installation is taking a little longer than expected as the containers arrived in pieces that have to be assembled before all of the units are installed.

The brothers had to build the cans.

“You should have seen us when they came in in pieces,” Paul Ray said.