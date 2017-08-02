Dozens turn out to mark National Night Out at Patriot Plaza in Towson

About 100 people gathered Tuesday night at Patriot Plaza to hear Baltimore County Police Capt. Jay Landsman Jr. speak about fighting crime in Towson while enjoying free food, meet-and-greets with police and K-9 units, as part of National Night Out in Towson.

Towson's precinct commander Landsman stressed the importance of locking doors, windows and cars to prevent crime while referencing a series of more than 25 break-ins that took place last weekend in the neighborhood of Rodgers Forge that police believe may be related.

"It's been a tough week in Towson, but our detectives and officers are working around the clock to deal with a spike of burglaries," Landsman said.

"National Night Out is a time to reaffirm our commitment to public safety," Landsman added.

Held on the first Tuesday in August each year, the awareness-raising event seeks to bring police departments closer to the communities they serve, according to organizers.

Towson's event took place at a new venue this year, the plaza next to Towson Courthouse, in order to draw more people to what has been a 17-year-tradition hosted by Towson Area Citizens on Patrol, an umbrella group made up of volunteers from a dozen smaller Citizen on Patrol groups which work with police to deter crime. Prior, the event was held at Towson Place shopping center on Putty Hill Avenue.

In past years, the event only attracted elected officials, police and TACOP members, TACOP President Mike Calwell said.

Despite a late afternoon shower before Tuesday night's kick-off, this year's event drew more community members, which Calwell said was satisfying.

"It's important these days that people know that law enforcement in Baltimore County is accessible and they want to help," Calwell said. "In light of the rain I think this was a great turnout. I think next year we'll have double."

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, a Republican who represents Towson, read a resolution to "pay tribute to Baltimore County's finest" police officers. A representative from U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen's office read a dedication from the office of Maryland's Democratic senator's office. County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan also attended the event.

Baltimore County Police Community Relations Committee Director Wesley Wood presented Officer Erik Scott with the title of Towson's Officer of the Year and a plaque for demonstrating "high overall productivity, self-motivation and professionalism."

After the formalities, community members were encouraged to interact with police officers.

Julia Pooda, of Campus Hills, had watched the Citizens on Patrol motorcade drive by during previous National Night Out events but had never come out herself. This year, the mother of two said she decided to bring her daughter Yelie, 5, and son Loic, 3, to Patriot Plaza because the event included children's activities.

"I'm always looking for something for the kids to do that's different from the normal," she said.

Towson resident Jennifer Knight said she stopped by the event with her son, Micah, after reading about National Night Out online. The event was a chance to meet neighbors after a recent move from Hungary.

"We love it here so far and it was nice to just walk over," Knight, of West Towson, said.

Eleven-year-old Micah Knight agreed and said he enjoyed the chance to meet a Baltimore County police K-9.

"I wish I had that dog," he said between bites of blue raspberry shaved ice. "He would sniff anything and keep us safe."