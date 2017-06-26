In labor of love, an army of volunteers puts on Towson's July 4 events

Long before the last marcher heads down Washington Avenue, Carol Hunter can be found working on Towson's annual Fourth of July parade.

Hunter has been a volunteer member of the Towson Parade Committee for more than 20 years. She spends an entire year helping to plan each edition of the annual parade, along with about 15 other members of the nonprofit committee, she said.

Planning for the event begins just weeks after current year's parade wraps up, when the group meets to discuss what worked and what needs more attention in the following year.

"People have no idea the time it takes to put this together," Towson Chamber of Commerce and parade board member, Nancy Hafford, said.

Although the parade is organized by the committee, chamber members play a large role in helping to plan the event, which requires hundreds of hours and $30,000 in private contributions, Hafford said. About 150 volunteers help put together and staff the parade.

The committee, along with other community volunteers, is responsible for ensuring that the Towson tradition moves along seamlessly. For the parade committee, that includes everything from organizing how participants will line up in the parade to the post-event cleanup, Hafford said.

"We don't know anything about running parades, but she knows all of it," Hafford said of Hunter. "Different pieces can't be near each other, every spot has to be measured, and it's extremely important to have dignitaries in the proper order."

Hunter has a hand in organizing the lineup, which she said is essential to ensuring that the parade goes off without a hitch.

"After all of these years, I'm knowledgeable about what needs to be done," Hunter said. "I get to talk to a lot of people, but I just really feel it's important to have a good parade on the fourth."

The annual bike rush leads off the event, as streamer-clad bicycles shuttle up the parade route. After that, the parade's honoree, which is chosen annually by the parade committee, is announced. The parade then begins after a flyover from a military jet.

"Then come politicians and military bands," Hunter said, adding that it takes planning to line up participants in order of prominence and practicality. Animals can't go in front of marching bands because it spooks the animals, Hunter said. Similarly, a loud, antique fire engine can't pass anyone riding a horse.

"It's the little details," Hunter said. "We have to think of safety, not only for the people watching the parade but for the people in it as well."

This year's parade will start at 10:30 a.m. with the marching band from Calvert Hall College High School leading as this year's honoree. The 55-member band, which is part of the private Catholic school's 140-member instrumental music program, was chosen in recognition of its members' national success, parade committee member Betsy Lafferty said.

Calvert Hall's Competitive Marching Band was named the USBands Group II Open Champions in 2016. After earning the distinction, the band went on to play at the Sugar Bowl in 2017.

Towson University will also have a part in the parade, said Lauren Gates, the college's events and communications manager. About a dozen staff members and student athletes put together the university's contribution each year.

Towson University's Independence Day float was built in 2014, ahead of the school's 150th anniversary celebration. Since the school has reused the Stephens Hall-themed design each year, decking its float in new Independence Day décor every summer. The float also features Towson's tiger mascot, Doc.

Stephens Hall was one of the university's first buildings. It opened in 1912 to house administrative offices and now holds the Honors College and the College of Business and Economics.

"We're very proud of our float," Gates said. "We also look forward to getting together with the community and celebrating."

Towson University will give away football ticket vouchers along the parade route and T-shirts for parade guests at the Tigers tent.

Spectators can line up anywhere along the route, starting from the corner of Towsontown Boulevard and Burke Avenue. The route then heads north on Bosley Avenue to Allegheny Avenue, and back south on Washington Avenue before finishing up at Washington and Towsontown Boulevard.

Fire units, antique cars and convertible cars line up along West Burke, south of Towsontown Boulevard, for the viewing pleasure of visitors, according to the event website. Free holiday parking is available in county owned garages.

Before the parade

The parade committee has also organized two races for those who want to get in some miles before indulging in barbecue, Hafford said.

Runners can sign up for the "4 on the 4th" four-miler or the "1776 Family Fun Run," both of which preview the parade route. The 1776 fun run is about a quarter mile long. The races begin at 8:30 a.m. in Patriot Plaza in front of the Old Courthouse downtown.

A portion of the proceeds from the races benefit the Towson Chamber of Commerce, the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools and Cancerve, a nonprofit that links female cancer survivors with support services.

In a Hunt Valley storage facility last week, race director Laurie Amatucci stuffed more than 100 race packet bags with water bottles, Advil, snacks and headbands.

Amatucci and her husband, Tom, also run Cancerve. The husband-and-wife team has spent almost a year securing permits, sponsors and volunteers for the second-annual races, Amatucci said. The pair also designed T-shirts, medals and the course runners will follow.

By the time the Amatuccis are done, the bags will also include Fourth of July goodies and sponsor information, but the hard work culminates on race day with last-minute, pre-dawn preparations while most runners are still in bed, Amatucci said.

Register online at www.towson4onthe4th.com, or on race day starting at 7 a.m.

Fireworks to end the day

Rounding out the day's festivities is the Towson-area's only fireworks display, at Loch Raven Technical Academy.

Though responsibility for organizing the roughly $10,000 production has changed hands many times, the volunteer-run display has been a tradition for more than 50 years in Towson, 2017 organizer Jason Garber said. The former Associates of Loch Raven Village president previously helped organize the fireworks when his community association was responsible for the event.

The Greater Loch Raven Recreational Council and the Greater Towson Council of Community Associations took over the event's organization in 2016 and are responsible for this year's event.