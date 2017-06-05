Two local farmers markets set to open this week

Joan Norman sets up for the weekly Baltimore County Farmers Market, in Timonium, on the night before, filling a refrigerated truck with in-season produce picked at her family farm.

Moving the vegetables into the temperature-controlled space well before transport helps the produce stay fresh, said the co-owner of One Straw Farm, a family-owned and -operated vegetable farm in White Hall.

This week, the longtime market vendor will prepare for the market's opening day once again.

The market opens for its eighth year June 7 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds with about 10 Baltimore county farmers and producers on hand. The market offers farm-fresh produce on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 25, rain or shine.

On the following day, The Towson Farmers Market will open for its 38th year on Allegheny Avenue, in downtown Towson. From 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday the market features organic, locally grown food and hand crafted products. The market moves to Washington Avenue in November.

"The nicest thing about the market is that it's fast and quick," Norman said of the county market at the fairgrounds, which is run by the Maryland State Fair. "You can run in, park and get out really easily without too much of a hassle."

For opening day, she plans to offer strawberries, lettuce, spring garlic, chard, four different kinds of kale, collards and possibly arugula or radishes, depending on what's ready, she said.

Vendors, including other farmers, will have seasonal produce, local meats, milk, ice cream, eggs, flowers and pet treats, according to Baltimore County Farmers Market manager Bill Langlotz.

Expect market favorites, including Harford Vineyard and Winery and Prigel Creamery, to return, Langlotz said.

While in past years, the downtown Towson market attracted about 50 vendors by the end of the season, 55 are already signed up for this year's opening day, said Nancy Hafford, director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, which operates the market.

"We've never started the season off this full," Hafford said.

Towson Farmers Market regulars Pat's Pickles, Ritchfield Farm, Cunningham's Café and Bakery, Angelina's of Maryland crab cakes and La Cakerie sandwiches will return to the market this year.

New vendors include Clipper Mill Micro, which sells micro greens, and hot sauce vendor Towson Spices, along with many new dessert vendors, a couple of new farmers and a vendor selling the popular leggings brand, LuLaRoe, Hafford said.

"We're very fortunate to have so many new people living in our community and with all the new restaurants opening up we're really expecting a great crowd," Hafford added.

Other Baltimore County farmers markets include the Kenilworth Farmers Market, which opened in April, and the Good Life Thursday Farmers Market at Boordy Vineyards, in Hydes, which opened in May.

The Kenilworth Farmers Market, which is located in The Shops at Kenilworth's lower level parking lot, is open Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. through November. Local vendors sell vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, cheese, pastries, honey, flowers and wine, according to the market's website.

The market at Boordy Vineyards runs Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., at the winery.