Police seek person of interest in Towson burglaries

Baltimore County Police have a released a photograph of someone they say is a person of interest in a string of burglaries in Towson.

Many homes along York Road and Loch Raven Boulevard have experienced a completed or attempted burglary over the past three weeks, according to police.

Townhomes in the Towson area have been primarily targeted, said police spokeswoman Louise Rogers-Feher.

Thieves believed to have ties to the Southeastern district of Baltimore City have entered through unlocked windows and doors, police said.

The burglars stole small valuables, such as wallets and electronic devices. In some cases, car keys left out in the open were taken and used to steal the victim's vehicle.

Rogers-Feher suggests locking doors to curb the burglaries.

"Lock up," Rogers-Fehrer said. "Don't think because you have a second floor it's more difficult for a burglar. Lock your kitchen windows; just because it's near a sink doesn't mean they can't get in."

Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 410-307-2020.