Public hearing on development of fire station site in Towson scheduled for June 28

A community input meeting on Towson Station, the controversial Caves Valley Partners development proposed for the site of Towson’s former fire station at the intersection of York Road and Bosley Avenue, is scheduled for June 28.

The meeting, at which members of the public can provide input on the project, will take place at 7 p.m. at the Sheppard Pratt Conference Center, 6501 N. Charles St., according to the county website.

The meeting is the next step in the development process for the project, originally proposed as Towson Gateway, which drew fire from community members who opposed Caves Valley’s original plan for a Royal Farms store and gas station on the site, citing concerns about pollution and traffic congestion.

Community advocates also voiced opposition when the county cut down dozens of trees on the property in April 2017, protesting and calling the incident “tree-gate.”

The developer has since changed plans, and under the revised proposal will host commercial space that is not a gas station, convenience store or other 24-hour business.

The county reached a deal in March to sell the property to Caves Valley for $6.9 million.

According to the county website, a community input meeting is the second major step in the development approval process. The developer is required to give notice to adjacent property owners and community associations.

Demolition of the old fire station is currently underway, and the county said last month that the sale is scheduled to go to settlement by the end of June.

