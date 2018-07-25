Towson Row developer refines plan, adds hotel rooms

Baltimore County’s Development Review Committee approved a refinement on Tuesday to the plans for Towson Row, a 5-acre, $350 million mixed-use development on York Road in Towson.

On behalf of developer Caves Valley Partners, Venable lawyer David Karceski asked for permission to add 10 hotel rooms to the design and to build the student housing complex in the space previously allocated for apartments.

The project, being developed in conjunction with the firm Greenberg Gibbons, was announced in 2013 but was stalled when excavators hit solid rock, which Caves Valley said would make the original plans cost-prohibitive.

Plans for Towson Row include an apartment building, a student housing complex being built by Gilbane Development Co., and two Hilton-brand hotels being built by Shamin Hotels.

County development manager Jan Cook said the committee gave Caves Valley a B-2 limited exemption allowing the change to be made without a public input meeting or a hearing officer’s hearing.

B-2 exemptions are granted for “amendments to an approved Development Plan or plat that do not materially alter the proposed development,” according to the county website.

Towson Row’s revised plan now calls for 230 hotel rooms, instead of the 220-room plan that was approved in 2017. Karceski told the committee that the revised plan does not include an increase in square footage.

Karceski was not immediately available for comment.

During a construction kickoff in June, developers said the hotel and student housing complex are expected to be completed by 2020.

