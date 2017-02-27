For more than 40 years and counting, Towson Presbyterian Preschool continues tradition of annual art show

Children in Lee Broh-Kahn's class at Towson Presbyterian Preschool were laying popsicle sticks on a painted beach Feb. 16, making a boardwalk for a coastal scene that will be a part of the school's Annual Art Show Open House, which has been running for more than 40 years.

The colorful umbrellas and blue sky and ocean, meant to depict the beach in Ocean City, were just a part of the students' work for the show, which they prepare for weeks in advance. Each class picks a theme for the year, and Broh-Kahn's theme this year is Maryland.

While the kids were working on the beach scene, others aspects of the project were complete and waiting in a corner of the room to be put on display for the students' parents, families and visitors — glittery paper fish (a nod to the National Aquarium, in Baltimore), paper crabs with real Old Bay on their shells, and horses signifying The Preakness.

Towson Presbyterian Preschool Rachael Pacella / Baltimore Sun Media Group Students works on a mural of the beach in Ocean City at Towson Presbyterian Preschool on Feb. 16. Students works on a mural of the beach in Ocean City at Towson Presbyterian Preschool on Feb. 16. (Rachael Pacella / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

This year's art show, which will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at the preschool, is open to the public. In addition to the theme of Maryland, other themes adopted by teachers include food, the alphabet, and "homes around the world," among others.

About 80 students, ages 2 to 4, attend the school, which is located at 400 West Chesapeake Avenue and is part of Towson Presbyterian Church. To staff, students and parents at the school — some of whom attended the school as children — the show is a yearly tradition that celebrates the importance of art.

"It's something we identify with," school director Leslie Foretich said.

That's the case with Kate Pantazes, whose daughter, Ellie Clare, 4, attends the school. Pantazes, of Timonium, and her brother both attended Towson Presbyterian Preschool when they were young, she said, adding that she has fond memories of making art at the school.

Though she generally remembers participating in arts education at Towson Presbyterian, and not the show specifically, the school was a foundation for what became for her a career in art, she said. She studied art in college, and now works as a brand manager for clothing designer Ralph Lauren.

"It all starts there," she said, adding that she is looking forward to this year's show. "It's really awesome and impressive to see what these kids can do."

She attended last year's show and enjoyed the variety and creativity of the artwork.

Towson Presbyterian Preschool Rachael Pacella / Baltimore Sun Media Group Henry Perzinski, Annabell Horton and Faith Akaolisa, all 5 years old, work on a mural of the beach in Ocean City at Towson Presbyterian Preschool on Feb. 16. Henry Perzinski, Annabell Horton and Faith Akaolisa, all 5 years old, work on a mural of the beach in Ocean City at Towson Presbyterian Preschool on Feb. 16. (Rachael Pacella / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

"It really is like an installation; it's not just things slapped up on the wall," Pantazes said.

Towson Presbyterian's art show stands out thanks to its exhibit-like style, according to Foretich.

"I think it's just a chance to really showcase for them what they do, and that we think it's great," she said, adding that the show also helps build the students' confidence.

The art on display isn't limited to two-dimensional works that can be mounted on a wall — students sculpt or otherwise craft in a variety of mediums.

"They're exploring a lot of different materials and processes; sometimes they'll just try a whole new different type of art," Foretich said.

Art has a variety of advantages for young students, according to Foretich. In addition to developing fine motor skills, the focus on art at the school has cognitive advantages, Foretich said, allowing students to translate thoughts and ideas through art.

"Socially and emotionally, it's a way to express their feelings," she said. "They're choosing the color, they're choosing how they want to paint it, and it's something individual."

The students' youth is also an important factor because some children who might not think of themselves as "artistic" at an older age are more willing to create art when they're young.

"They really get to enjoy it, without it being critiqued," Foretich said.