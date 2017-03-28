Former Orioles Tippy Martinez and Ross Grimsley have stayed local to build lives after baseball

With the first pitch of the 2017 Major League Baseball season in Baltimore about to be uncorked by Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman on April 3, two former hurlers from the team's glory days in the late 1970s and early 1980s will not be among the inevitable sellout crowd at Oriole Park at Camden Yards enjoying the opening day festivities.

Former pitcher Ross Grimsley, however, will be near the downtown stadium while working as a color commentator on the Orioles pregame show on 105.7 The Fan radio, while longtime Towson resident and former pitcher Tippy Martinez plans to attend a different baseball game, to watch his grandson, sophomore Tyler Martinez, patrol center field for the Gilman School varsity baseball team in a game against Archbishop Curley High School in northeast Baltimore.

In a recent game against Calvert Hall College High School, Martinez, 66, was on hand to watch Tyler double home the go-ahead run in the Greyhounds' 4-2 victory at the Cardinals' Carlo Crispino Stadium in Towson.

Both southpaws stayed in the Baltimore area after their professional baseball playing days ended three decades ago to build lives beyond baseball, which they are happy to talk about. The pair also still follow the Orioles and were willing to share their opinions on how the team might fare this season.

"People remember you here," Martinez said. "It's a pretty good feeling."

'We're comfortable here'

Grimsley's 11-year career ran its course in 1982, while Martinez finished his 13-year stint in the big leagues six years after Grimsley. Grimsley, 67, who is also a fill-in talk show host on the station that is just off Falls Road, coached at various levels in the minor leagues for 31 years before calling it quits three years ago.

"The radio job is something new for me," said Grimsley, who lives in Owings Mills. "It has opened up some new things. I like it a lot."

Martinez gave teaching a try — he said he was a substitute physical education teacher in Baltimore County public schools — before telling his wife, Carol, "That profession isn't for me."

He said that he also coached an independent league team for three years in York, Pa., until the long bus rides between cities made the job less appealing.

Grimsley, who was born in Topeka, Kansas, said that he and his wife, Byrd, have stayed year-round in Baltimore since he decided to not go back into coaching.

"We raised our kids here," Grimsley said of son, Patrick, 44, and daughter, Natalie, 36.

Patrick played several sports at Boys' Latin before logging two years in minor league ice hockey in Canada. Patrick's wife, Kimberly, is a partner in a Towson-based law firm, Oliver and Grimsley LLC.

Natalie attended the G.W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology, in Towson, went on to be a dancer, and is working on a second college degree. Like her brother, she works for United Parcel Service.

"After I stopped coaching we have been living here year-round," Grimsley said about spending the baseball season in various part of the U.S. and Canada. "That had never happened before, but we always ended up back here, even after I played and coached for other teams. We set down roots and, whammo, we just stayed here. We're very comfortable here. There's just something about it that we like."

Grimsley said that he never expected to be a major-league player, although he had a career 124-99 mark in the major leagues, including a 20-11 record for the Montreal Expos of the National League in 1978.

"I wanted to play in the minors," he said. "My dad played 16 years in the minors, so that's what I wanted to do. I never dreamed I'd be able to play in the majors."

The Cincinnati Reds picked him in the first round of the 1969 amateur draft. "I struggled in my first few games in the minor leagues when I first signed, but finished strong and had pretty good stats the short time I pitched in the minors," he said.

After parts of three seasons in the minors, in which he had a 26-12 record with a sub-3.00 earned run average, Grimsley ended up going 10-7 as a rookie in 1971, which laid the groundwork for a reasonably long career and an eventual trade to the Orioles in 1974.

"When found out I was traded to Baltimore, I was in shock," said Grimsley, who fashioned a 51-45 record with a 3.78 earned run average in five years with the Orioles. "I came from Cincinnati, which had a brand-new stadium, to Memorial Stadium. I said, 'What did I do to deserve this?' But it turned out to be the best place I ever pitched."

A fortunate trade

Martinez, a renowned reliever who started only twice in 546 appearances in the majors, had a similar experience when he was an up-and-coming member of the New York Yankees' staff after the Orioles' American League East rival signed him as a free agent in 1972.

He was traded to the Orioles with Rick Dempsey, Scott McGregor, Rudy May and Dave Pagan in 1976, in one of the best deals in club history, considering that Dempsey would go on to earn MVP honors in the 1983 World Series and Martinez had two saves in the 4-1 series victory.

"Rick and I didn't want to come to Baltimore," said Martinez, who was born in La Junta, Colorado. "But it's the best thing that could have happened to us because Rick wasn't going to start ahead of [Yankees catcher] Thurman [Munson] and I wasn't going to get to close ahead of [Yankees reliever] Sparky [Lyle]."