New playground equipment added to Towson Manor Park

Children who use Towson Manor Park will soon have new slides, swings and a climbing rope net to play on, as the installation of new playground equipment at the park is nearly complete.

The installation of the new equipment should be complete by mid-March, Ellen Kobler, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County, which owns the park, said last week in an email, adding that the date is tentative and could change depending on the weather and a construction inspection.

The project is adding modern playground equipment to the park's existing facilities, Kobler said.

The new equipment includes swings, platforms and nets to climb on, along with multiple slides.

On Friday morning the park, located along Towsontowne Boulevard, near the Towson Library, was filled with new equipment, most of which appeared to be fully installed, though the space was guarded by an orange fence.

The work is being completed at a cost of $125,000, Kobler said, $30,000 of which is being covered by a state grant. Another $94,772 is coming from fees collected by the county from developers in lieu of building open space in other projects.

Joe La Bella, president of the Towson Manor Village Community Association and a father to a 4-year-old and a newborn, said the community was involved in planning for the new playground equipment. Nearby residents are excited about the project, and particularly the fact that some of the new equipment is larger and suitable to older children, while the existing equipment was better suited to young children, he said.

Last summer, county officials expanded Towson Manor Park by removing an under-used parking lot and using the space to expand a field at the park.