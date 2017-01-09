Chamber hosts logo design contest for 50th Towsontown Spring Festival

The Towson Chamber of Commerce is asking artists to submit designs for the Towsontown Spring Festival's 50th anniversary logo, offering a $500 prize for the symbol that best captures the celebration surrounding the landmark, which occurs this year.

Entries are being accepted; the deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 25.

The Towsontown Spring Festival is an annual two-day event that will mark its 50th year this spring. The event annually draws about 250,000 visitors, 450 vendors and 30 entertainment acts, including live music and carnival rides, according to the chamber. This year's festival will take place May 6 and 7, on Chesapeake, Pennsylvania, Washington and Baltimore Avenues in Towson.

This year is the first in which the chamber has held a logo design contest for the festival. The group decided to host a contest to help create additional excitement about the festival in the community, said Liz Bailey, an executive assistant at the chamber.

The organization is seeking designs that capture a celebratory spirit, Bailey said. The designs can incorporate a variety of aspects of the festival, including music, vendors, or the carnival.

Bailey said artists should stick with the color palette associated with the festival — shades of red, yellow, purple and green. To see those colors artists should visit www.towsontownfestival.com. The 50th anniversary aspect should also be included in the logo, Bailey said.

Logos should look good in black and white, as well as in color. Each person can enter up to three distinct logos.

The designs should be submitted to Bailey at liz@towsonchamber.com. Two versions should be sent, a .jpg or .png file and a .eps file.

The winning logo will be selected by the chamber's festival committee, and the winner will be informed Feb. 1. The winner must sign a legal release before the $500 prize can be awarded, stating that the chamber is allowed to use the logo for the festival and in all marketing materials, Bailey said.