Signage at 12 Allegheny Ave. shows that a new restaurant, EATalian Bistro, is "coming soon" to downtown Towson.

The last restaurant in the space, Strapazza, also an Italian-themed restaurant, closed suddenly in April. A note still left on the door reads "thanks for 25 years of support."

Signs at EATalian Bistro, which stretches for several storefronts, indicate that the new eatery will be a "pizzeria and sliceria."