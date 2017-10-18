Baltimore County schools make the grade in regional rankings list

Three Towson area high schools are among the Baltimore metropolitan region’s top-rated high schools, according to Niche, a Pittsburgh-based company that ranks schools nationwide.

Towson High School, Dulaney High School, in Cockeysville, and the George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology, a county arts magnet school based in Towson, and are among seven county high schools ranked in the top 25 of Baltimore area schools, according to 2017-18 rankings recently released by Niche.

The company analyzes public data and submitted reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the United States, according to its website.The schools were graded on factors ranging from academics and college preparation to extracurricular activities and diversity.

The rankings, which Baltimore County Public Schools released this week, include 123 public traditional, charter and magnet schools in Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Howard, Carroll, Anne Arundel, Harford and Queen Anne's counties, but exclude private schools.

Dulaney ranked 7th among public high schools in the greater Baltimore area, while George W. Carver ranked 12th and Towson High 13th.

All three of the Towson-area schools received an A grade for academics based on test scores, the colleges that graduating students are interested in attending—including University of Maryland, College Park, Towson University and the University of Delaware— and survey responses on academics from students and parents.

“Our high schools keep raising the bar in order to provide the skills and knowledge that students need for success,” BCPS interim Superintendent Vertletta White said in a statement. “I commend the leaders and staff of these schools, as well as their students and families, for demonstrating such dedication to well-rounded excellence.”

Other Baltimore County public schools in the top 25, and their rankings, include Eastern Technical High School (6), Hereford High School (11), Western School of Technology and Environmental Science (15) and Catonsville High School (19).

On the whole, Niche gives the Towson community an A+ rating and ranks it as the No. 8 best place to live in the Baltimore area and No. 37 in Maryland.