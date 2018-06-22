Towson fire department member receives death threat 'targeted towards his ethnicity'

A Baltimore County Fire Department employee received a death threat letter containing a racial slur in Towson last week, police said.

The fire department member told police he found the letter at 4:30 p.m. June 14 on his car, which was parked in the Baltimore Avenue parking garage on Susquehanna Avenue overnight, Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said.

“The letter was targeted towards his ethnicity,” Vinson said.

The letter, Vinson said, follows a similar one left at the fire department member’s home, which is out of state. He did not have details on the other letter because it was found outside the county’s jurisdiction, but said it also involved racial bias.

Vinson declined to specify what the letter said, citing the ongoing investigation.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said officials are aware of the incident and are “in contact with the police department.”

“Because it is an ongoing investigation, we are not commenting further,” Armacost said.

