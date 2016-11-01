After 60 years, students reunite with beloved first-grade teacher

For the first time in 60 years, three former Towson Elementary School students were reunited with their first-grade teacher, 82-year-old Rita Hundley, a life-long Towson resident, last Friday.

The four met for lunch — and to share memories — at the Towson Diner

The students, Barbara Davis, of Randallstown, Johnette Benson, of Camden, Del., and Ellie Lewis, of Fallston, all 67, were a part of the first class Hundley ever taught, during the 1955-1956 school year, right after she graduated from Towson University, which then was called Maryland State Teachers College.

"They were my first," Hundley said. "They were like my babies."

Towson Elementary no longer exists. The school, open from the 1950s to 1976, was located in what is now Bykota Senior Center at Joppa Road and Central Avenue. Before Towson Elementary was housed there, it was the site of Towson High School until a new school was built at its current address on Cedar Avenue.

The group connected over social media about a year ago. Davis found Benson on Facebook, she said, and identified Benson even though she no longer used her maiden name, because her first name, Johnette, was unique. More connections were made and, finally, Benson found and sent a message to Hundley.

The students said they enjoy connecting with old friends over Facebook in general, though it was hard to find old female classmates because many changed their last names when they were married. A fourth student, Susan Sklarevski, helped the others plan the reunion, but was unable to attend, as she lives in Florida.

"How many people can say they had lunch with their first-grade teacher," Benson said.

The diner was chosen because it was a familiar institution, founded in 1957. Hundley sat at the head of the table, which was reserved for the group in the middle of a busy lunch service.

The three students and Hundley, along with one older student, Fred Bromwell, and a fifth from a different class in the same year, Doug Swanson, ate lunch and talked about what first grade was like in the mid-1950s. Their classroom was brightly lit and large, they said. They recalled clapping chalkboard erasers together to get the dust off of them, and playing games of duck-duck-goose and dodge ball.

Because there was no kindergarten then, the students all came to her "green as grass," Hundley said, adding, "they were wonderful."

The class was large, although Hundley said she couldn't remember the exact number of students she taught, adding that little things amused the children.

"Just to color a paper was a big deal for them," she said.

The students learned the alphabet and how to read during that first year.

"She taught us to read, which is the most precious gift you can get from anyone," Lewis said.

Because the school wasn't air conditioned, Hundley would take the class outside on hot days and teach under a tree, Lewis added.

The students and teacher also discussed the lives they'd led since 1955. Davis is a retired Baltimore County police officer, while Benson is a retired bookkeeper and Lewis still works as an archivist in Gettysburg, Pa.

After teaching that first class, Hundley worked another two years at Towson Elementary, then took a 12-year break from teaching to raise five children, after which she became a teacher at Hampton Elementary School, in Timonium, where she taught there for 30 years before retiring in 2000.

"I loved it — it's in my bones," she said.

Her mother was a teacher at Hampton — Hundley started at the school in the same year her mother retired, and even took over her first-grade class room, with her mother leaving her all of her teaching materials. In addition, three of Hundley's five children became educators, she said, adding that she still substitutes at Hampton Elementary.

Though this was the first reunion for the teacher and students, it may not be the last.

"Hopefully we won't have to wait another 60 years to do this," Benson said.