Taste of the Town ready to serve up Towson

For a night on the town, look no further than the Baltimore County Public Library this weekend.

The library's Towson branch will become a password-free speakeasy at its annual Taste of the Town tasting event on Saturday.

Tickets are $75 and include food and drink tastings from Baltimore County restaurants and caterers, live jazz music, casino games and a chance to win prizes in a silent auction.

A one-price admission gets patrons tastings from more than a dozen local restaurants, including BB's Café, Charles Village Pub and Patio, Kathmandu Kitchen, Nacho Mama's and others.

La Cakerie will offer brownies, cookies, mini desserts and its Cupcake Wars-winning salted caramel pecan cupcake.

Author and wine expert David White will be the honorary host for the event. White has written multiple books on wine and writes an award-winning wine blog at Terroirist.com, according to a news release.

Though the night will have a speakeasy theme, costumes are welcome but not mandatory. Only a ticket is required for entry.

Taste of the Town Speakeasy supports the library through the nonprofit Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library. The event will be at the Baltimore County Public Library's Towson Branch from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 29. Purchase tickets at www.foundationforbcpl.org or by calling 410-887-6196.