Annual Taste of Towson fundraiser will feature food from more than 30 restaurants

The 7th annual Taste of Towson event is set for Sept. 21 at Towson University's SECU Arena.

The fundraiser includes unlimited tastings of food prepared by more than 30 participating local restaurants, along with an open bar. Proceeds benefit the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

Participating restaurants include local and national names. Cunningham's, La Cakerie, Charles Village Pub and Slice of Towson are among those that have signed on to participate, as has Baltimore Soup Co., a soup-themed restaurant that opened in June on Chesapeake Avenue, in Towson.

"We have people try us one time and continue to be a regular customer so I'd say we hope to have additional people try our soups and move forward from there," Baltimore Soup Co. co-owner David Redmond said.

Redmond opened the restaurant with his wife, Lisa Redmond. The duo plan to serve a sampling of their homemade soups at Taste of Towson, but will decide on which soups to bring as the event draws closer.

"We opened to higher sales than we expected this time of year, but we're hoping for more exposure at Taste of Towson," Redmond said.

Tickets for this year's event, which runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m., are on sale and are expected to sell out, said Nancy Hafford, the chamber's executive director. About 375 tickets have been sold for this year's event.

Attendees will receive a "swag bag" full of items from sponsors. "They don't just get great food and great drinks, they also come away with awesome coupons, specials and gifts," Hafford said.

The fundraiser is important for the chamber because 100 percent of the money raised goes to fund beautification projects in Towson, Hafford said, including 80 decorative flower baskets placed throughout downtown Towson and the maintenance of 75 new trash and recycling receptacles that are set to be installed this month.

The landscape of Towson-area restaurants has changed dramatically over the years as the once-sleepy town is being transformed by dense development, a surging enrollment at Towson University and increasingly diverse demographics throughout Baltimore County. Offerings at area eateries today range from the more traditional to vegan to Asian to Mexican and beyond to appeal to the palates of everyone from college students to mid-lifers to senior citizens. Take a tour through years of dining establishments in the area, some of which still exist, others which have long succumbed to redevelopment of a stretch of road, shopping center or storefront. To share your memories of these or any other Towson restaurants, click here and send them along.

The chamber also hosts two community beautification cleanups each year with Towson University students and covers the costs of paint, mulch, trash bags, tools and food for volunteers.

Last year's Taste of Towson raised more than $6,000 — or the cost of the 80 downtown flower baskets, Hafford said. This year's goal is $10,000.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at the Towson Chamber of Commerce website, in-person at the chamber and at the chamber's Feet on the Street block party in downtown Towson each Friday, or by mail with a check. For information visit towsonchamber.com.