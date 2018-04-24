Taste of the Town to turn Towson library into 'masquerade speakeasy' this Saturday

Costumes and masks are not required for Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library’s seventh annual Taste of the Town, but they are encouraged.

As of Tuesday, $75 tickets were still available for the annual event, which will be held Saturday night at the Towson branch library. The theme this year is “Masquerade Speakeasy,” library system spokeswoman Erica Palmisano said.

The event, which features food and drink samples from area restaurants and caterers, not only raises funds for the foundation, it also helps the group develop partnerships with outside organizations and restaurants, said foundation executive director Linda Frederick.

“It’s a fundraiser and a ‘friend-raiser,’ so to speak,” she said.

The foundation’s signature event, expected to draw between 300 and 350 people, raises approximately $50,000 each year, Frederick said.

Jen Peace, catering and events manager for Prigel Family Creamery, said she has been at Taste of the Town serving ice cream samples for the past four years.

“It’s always a fun time,” Peace said. “It’s fun to give out samples and chat with people.”

The Glen Arm ice cream business started participating as a way to advertise, but now it does it to support libraries, Peace said, adding, “It’s old hat for us.”

All of the restaurants donate their samples and time for the event, Palmisano said.

For this year’s masquerade theme, Frederick said guests are encouraged to wear flapper-era costumes and masks. For those who do not bring masks, there will be a station where people can stick gems and feathers on white masks themselves.

In addition to food, wine and beer, the event will have live jazz music and games in a “Casino Castle.”

Frederick said her favorite part of the event is the silent auction.

“We take a big interest in finding eclectic, unique items,” she said.

This year, Palmisano said in an email, goods offered at the silent auction will include dinner for two at Modern Cook Shop in Baltimore, wine and liquor, and experiences such as throwing out the first pitch at an Aberdeen Ironbirds game.

The funds the foundation raises at the event will support programs across Baltimore County’s library system, Frederick said, including early childhood literacy programs. Local libraries can apply for grants, and the foundation allows them to test new projects or programs for which funding would not usually be available.

“Honestly, we participate every year because it is our local library,” Peace said. “Just being a small business, you get to give back to the community a little bit.”

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 410-887-6196. The event runs 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Towson branch library, 320 York Road, Towson.