Free Friday night concerts in full swing in Towson, Hunt Valley

Mark your calendars to spend Friday nights at free area concerts this summer.

Feet on the Street, in downtown Towson, and Friday Night Live, at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, are in full swing.

The events kicked off in late spring with free tunes and family-friendly activities that continue throughout the summer.

In Towson, Feet on the Street takes over Allegheny Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each Friday.

The Towson Chamber of Commerce block party features local cover bands through Sept. 29, including Timonium-based Common Ground on June 23.

The event also includes a bar with beer, wine and cocktails for sale, as well as a moon bounce and face painting for kids.

Between 1,500 to 2,000 people attend the event each week, said Nancy Hafford, the chamber's executive director.

"It's a wonderful family event," Hafford said. "A lot of the business community comes out to celebrate the end of a long work week. It's just a great way to spend a Friday night."

In Cockeysville, Friday Night Live at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday, according to the event's website. The series features a beer and wine garden, hosted by a different center restaurant each week.

Balloon art and a 7 p.m. magic show by Maryland magician Liam Laugherty is available for children.

Chairs and blankets are encouraged and outside food is allowed, said Alicyn Ames, marketing and communications manager for Greenberg Gibbons, which owns and manages the shopping center.

"Our Friday night concert series is a truly exciting opportunity for families, date nights and hanging out with friends," Ames said.

This Friday's entertainment is Appaloosa, a Baltimore-based, five-piece "party band" specializing in crowd participation.

Upcoming events will feature R&B, jazz, 50s rock and roll, blues and soul. Top-40 cover group, The Klassix, will round out the concert series on Aug. 25.