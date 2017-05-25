'Summer Sounds' at Belvedere Square kicks off Friday

Belvedere Square's Summers Sounds at the Square concert series kicks off its 14th season Friday.

The free series, which runs Friday nights from May 26 to Sept. 8, features live music from regional bands, a variety of food from local restaurants and wares from merchants at Belvedere Square, the shopping center at 529 E. Belvedere Ave., just south of Towson.

The outdoor event kicks off each Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m.

This week's event will feature local modern rock band and returning favorite, Starcrush, said Lauren Bubb, a spokesperson for MacKenzie Management Company, which oversees Belvedere Square.

"They do party pop and are super lively and really upbeat," Bubb said.

Summer Sounds also offers a Kids' Zone with family activities and food from area businesses.

The Kids' Zone, which is located near TCBY, will feature hula-hoops, chalk and other toys, Bubb said. The Maryland Book Mobile, which offers free books to kids, will not be at the kickoff event but will set up shop on June 9 and 30, July 21, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.

Belevedere Square restaurants, including Starlite Diner, will offer food at the event, Bubb said.

Visitors can enjoy an ice cream sundae or milkshake from Atwater's, crawfish boil from Tooloulou, kombucha by the glass and fermented snacks from Hex, and chocolate iced tea and Mexican chocolate paletas from Jinji, according to Belvedere Square's website. Belvedere Square's shops will also be open until 9 p.m.

This year's event will also feature craft vendors on some nights. Friday's featured craft vendor is Gogo's Retread Threads, a school-bus-turned-vintage-clothing-shop-on-wheels.

Lawn chairs will be provided on a first come, first served basis, but outside food and drink is not allowed. Any decision to cancel the event due to inclement weather will be made the day of the event and published on Belvedere Square's website and social media, Bubb said.