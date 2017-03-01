Baltimore County shoring up eroding Herring Run to prevent future problems

Looking over Herring Run stream, in Towson, Joan Beam saw many problems she has seen in similar urban streams over her 18-year career with the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

The problems are linked to erosion due to fast-running rain water draining from surrounding concrete and other hard surfaces, which not only causes pollution but also threatens nearby sanitary sewer lines that are buried alongside the stream — and in some cases cross the channel — risking a potential breakage in the line.

With a goal of preventing such an incident and protecting the environment, county officials have underway five stream restoration projects in the greater Towson area, including the 16-month, $2.2 million Herring Run restoration, which will occur in three stages. About a dozen other stream restoration projects in the area have already been completed, as have dozens more throughout the county.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, many sewer lines throughout the country were originally placed in stream valleys to take advantage of the natural, gradual slopes, which help convey sewage from peoples homes and businesses to wastewater treatment facilities.

However, that practice can lead to leaks and overflows in the sewer lines that negatively affect the water quality of a stream, said Andy Miller, a professor of geography and environmental systems at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The Herring Run project is related to a 2005 consent decree between the Environmental Protection Agency and Baltimore County that requires the county to prevent future sewer overflows and leaks, according to Beam, who is Baltimore County's stream restoration supervisor for the eastern half of the county. Erosion of the stream is such that some pipes that were buried have become exposed, Beam said, which puts the lines at risk of leaks and breaks.

The projects also help the county stay in line with federal requirements to reduce its output of pollutants such as nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment as part of an effort to restore the Chesapeake Bay, into which Herring Run feeds, according to Vincent Gardina, the director of the county's Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

Stream restoration is one of the most effective ways to achieve those goals, officials said, adding that rebuilding banks reduces sediment, phosphorus and nitrogen runoff, as the newly planted banks will give nutrients a chance to be used by plants for energy instead of running downstream, where they would instead feed algae that lead to harmful blooms that can kill fish and other organisms.

The banks of Herring Run are eroded and the rush of water has washed away sediment and left trees roots dangling on the shore. The amount of impervious surfaces in the county — such as concrete, rooftops and any other structure on which water runs rather than being absorbed — have contributed to that problem, Beam said.

Excess sediment runoff is one of the leading causes of the bay's poor health, clouding the water and harming aquatic animals and plants, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program, a partnership of governmental, nonprofit and academic groups which aims to restore and protect the bay.

The force of the flowing water has carved a deep trench in Herring Run's bed that is causing a number of problems, Beam said, adding the Herring Run is one of the "flashiest" streams in the area, meaning that it has a tendency to flood during rain storms.

"This little tranquil stream will get 3- or 4-feet deep quickly," Beam said, adding that the houses near the project are uphill and aren't affected by the flooding.

To solve the issue, officials will restore the stream by rebuilding a more natural-looking bank, planting the area with native species and adding rocks to the stream to help slow its flow during storms.

The restoration work is one part of the county's Capital Waterway Improvement Program, which program supervisor Rob Ryan described as a watershed-based approach to improving water quality and natural systems. Other parts of the program include shoreline enhancement, reforestation and waterway dredging. Streams have been restored in 12 out of 14 watersheds in the county, according to Beam.

A proven approach

The project, which will restore 4,340 feet of Herring Run, is in the first of three phases, with work underway in a 2,407-foot stretch of the west branch located between the Country Club of Maryland and Litchfield Avenue, in Idlewylde. Work on that portion will cost roughly $900,000; the work is being completed by Environmental Quality Resources, a construction company that specializes in stream restoration, reforestation and other environmentally focused projects, managed by the county.

Stakeholder involvement and concerns about property erosion are included when planning a project. For example, at Herring Run, where the first phase of the project is largely on private property, individuals told county officials what types of plants they would like to see placed on their property as part of the restoration.

The project is estimated to be completed in April 2018. According to Beam, 95 percent of funding for the project will come from the Chesapeake Bay Trust Fund the Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund, and the Maryland Department of Environment.

Because the work will protect a sanitary sewer line, funds are also being used from the regional Metropolitan District fund, Beam said.

While visiting Herring Run on Jan. 26, Beam said it had become "entrenched" as a result of runoff. The stream was flowing a foot or more lower than its bank, which is steep and covered with exposed roots from nearby trees. The erosion also exposed some sanitary sewer lines buried beside the stream, threatening breakage.

Officials want to create a bank on the stream with a gentle slope that water can wash up onto, slowing its flow and therefore erosion. Once the bank is restored, officials will plant it with native plant species to help keep the dirt in place, while also providing habitat for organisms and shade to keep the temperature of the water down. That planted area is called a riparian buffer.

"It's one of the most effective ways to reduce nutrient levels in the bay," county environmental scientist Heather McGee said.

The county has seen success with this approach in the past, both with restoring a bank and protecting a sewer line, Beam said. In Cockeysville, a stream restoration using methods similar to those that will be used in Herring Run successfully stabilized Beaverdam Run, which had banks in poor condition and threatened a sanitary sewer line in one section.

Miller, the UMBC professor and stream expert, said that while he isn't familiar with the Herring Run project, the kinds of problems the branch is experiencing are typical of an urban stream.