Stoneleigh residents await solution to flooding

On Oct. 20, residents living on Kingston Road in Towson's Stoneleigh neighborhood were in the same place where they were in October 2015 — attending a Baltimore County Planning Board meeting to urge the county to include money in the budget to upgrade their neighborhood's storm drain system.

The system is nearly a century old and contributes to serious flooding in the community, residents said.

Resident Tim Weihs showed the board and other county officials a PowerPoint presentation with photos of past floods in Stoneleigh, including one severe rain storm in 2012 during which he said the water swelled to waist-high on the street. That kind of flooding happens regularly during heavy storms, Weihs told officials.

"This is a very common occurrence in this neighborhood. This is a serious concern for our neighborhood," Weihs said.

The neighborhood would like $400,000 to be included in the county's fiscal 2018 budget to come up with a concrete design to create a remediation plan, Weihs said.

Last October, the residents made their first appeal to the Planning Board asking that funds be allocated for the flooding issue, although they had already complained to county officials.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz authorized in July of 2015 an in-house study be done by the Department of Public Works, looking at storm drains and flooding in both the Stoneleigh and Anneslie communities, according to public works spokeswoman Lauren Watley.

The study began in July 2015 and continued for four months, Watley said. Public works suggests in the completed study three options, all of which call for replacing and rerouting storm drain pipes, with costs ranging from $3.5 million to $5 million. In March, public works presented the study's results to the community during a meeting in the Planning Board chambers.

The study looked at drainage systems in the area, and several inspections were made to determine possible solutions, according to a copy of the study.

"The existing system was found to be undersized and needs to be upgraded," the study reads.

One of the options, for $3.5 million, proposes upgrading the drainage system along Kingston Road by building a new line between Kingston Road and Regester Avenue, then to Holly Lane, while also upgrading lines from Regester Avenue at Wardman Road to Holly Lane then to Murdock Road.

The option costing $4 million, proposes upgrading the system on Kingston Road, with a line to Wardman Road then to Regester Avenue, as well as upgrading lines between Regester Avenue and Murdock Road.

For $5 million, the option calls for upgrading the system on Kingston Road, with a line to Wardman Road then to Regester Avenue, as well as upgrading the system from Regester Avenue at Wardman Road to Holly Lane, then to Murdock Road.

Sheldon Epstein, the county's public works department chief of storm drain design said in an interview in October that no work will take place until money has been allocated to the project.

Watley said money for the project isn't budgeted at this time.

"All project requests are considered as part of the budget review process," she said in an email.

The process for adoption of the capital budget program for fiscal 2018 — which spans from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018 — starts with a public hearing, during which citizens have the chance to tell the Planning Board as well as other county officials, such as the Department of Public Works, about projects they think should be funded that year.

County officials weigh citizen input, then make their requests for capital project funding to the director of the Office of Budget and Finance, who makes sure requests are within the budget office's parameters. A preliminary capital budget is sent to the Department of Planning, who delivers the budget to the Planning Board in January.

Then agencies present their requests to the Planning Board, and a subcommittee is formed to consider requests and make recommendations to the full board, according to the county's website.

The board's final vote on the fiscal 2018 budget is scheduled for early March, then the board's recommendations are sent to Budget and Finance again, and then the county executive, who submits the county's operating and capital budget to the County Council, which votes to adopt the budget on or before June 1. The council only has the power to delete items from the budget and cannot add items.

Stoneleigh's request, and all other requests, will be considered during the next five to six months, Watley said.

'Knee-high water'

The Stoneleigh residents said that during heavy rainstorms water pools in low-lying areas flooding the street, front yards and backyards of some homes. In addition to damaging property values, the flooding blocks the street near the intersection of Kingston Road and Avondale Road, causing safety concerns, Weihs said.

A big contributor to the flooding is the area's storm drain system, and specifically a section where two 18-inch storm drain pipes lead into one 18-inch pipe, residents said.

And a public works official agreed. That "isn't a good recipe for conveying stormwater," Epstein said. But he said, "I don't have the authority to tell someone to start working until I have the means to pay them."

Katey Earle grew up in the neighborhood. When heavy rains are forecasted, she and her husband take one of their cars and move it to her parent's house down the street on higher ground so that in an emergency, she can walk to the vehicle and get help. All three of her children have a blood disorder, so she wants to ensure they have access to emergency care if they need it.

Hildegard Trapnell, among those who attended the Oct. 20 meeting and who lives across the street from Earle, said the weekend of the Ellicott City flood in late July "we had knee-high water here. Some of the houses had water in the basement," including hers.

Though storm drains in the area were cleared in July and August of 2015, which helped with the severity, roads were flooded and impassable at times this summer, residents said.

In addition to testifying at the Planning Board meeting, throughout the summer, residents spoke to members during County Council meetings about flooding issues. Trapnell said she doesn't want to return next October to ask again for the design to be funded.