Residents report suspicious man approaching children in Stoneleigh, Wiltondale

Baltimore County police are investigating several reports of a suspicious man in a car approaching children in Stoneleigh and Wiltondale, but do not believe, at this time, that the calls are related.

Members of Wiltondale's Towson Area Citizens on Patrol group received three reports of a man approaching children from a car and offering them cigarettes in Stoneleigh on July 11 and July 14 and in Wiltondale on July 21. In all instances, the man drove away without getting out of the car, according to the group's newsletter.

The volunteer group works with the police department to patrol neighborhoods with a goal of preventing crime.

Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson confirmed a report of two children being approached in Stoneleigh July 14. According to the report, the man was "talking incoherently about Towson Town Center."

Vinson said Baltimore County police received a report July 16 from someone who said a neighbor's child had a "suspicious encounter with a blue-green Ford station wagon" in Stoneleigh, but do not have a report of an occurrence in Wiltondale July 21.

Given that the description of the suspects varied, police do not believe the two incidents are related. However, police will continue to investigate, Vinson said.

Police advise parents to talk to their children about the dangers of speaking to strangers and what to do if a stranger approaches them.

"Tell your children to call 911 if they're able to and if not, to go to a safe space like a busy business or a trusted neighbor's house," Vinson said.

Parents are also advised to call 911 to report similar incidents.